Huskies freshman helps top Sooners

WASHINGTON 2, OKLAHOMA 0

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma had all the experience at the Women's College World Series, but a freshman put the Sooners on the brink of elimination.

Washington's Gabbie Plain threw 5 2/3 strong innings, and the Huskies defeated two-time defending national champion Oklahoma 2-0 on Thursday.

Plain was ready for the moment.

"There was definitely nerves, of course, with any big game," Plain said. "But that's a healthy thing. It keeps you on your toes. I was just going out there and thinking it was like any other game."

Oklahoma senior pitcher Paige Parker, who had an 8-0 career record in WCWS play, got the loss after giving up 3 hits and 1 run in 6 innings. The Sooners (55-4) had won 16 consecutive games but will now play Arizona State in an elimination game Saturday. Washington will play Oregon today.

Oklahoma Coach Patty Gasso sat Parker in the fifth inning and Paige Lowary stepped in. Washington's Sis Bates put the ball in play and Trysten Melhart scored when Lowary's throw home was a bit off. Julia DePonte then singled to score Kelly Burdick.

Gasso defended the decision to pull Parker.

"This is not anything uncommon," she said. "We've done it all the time. It was almost expected. So we stand behind the decision and I think both of these pitchers threw well. Quite honestly, our defense did not -- the pitching staff did well enough to win. Our defense and our hitters were not there today."

Parker returned and escaped a based-loaded jam in the top of the sixth.

Oklahoma tried to rally in the bottom of the sixth. With two on and two outs, Melhart dove to catch a liner from Oklahoma's Shay Knighten. The ball popped out of her glove, but she controlled it with the other hand. She lost control when she got up, but it was ruled a catch.

Oklahoma had a chance in the bottom of the seventh, with Nicole Mendes and Caleigh Clifton singling with two outs before Kylie Lundberg struck out to end the game.

"Losing is never fun but I know how much fight our team has and how much heart that we have," Parker said. "I fully believe that this team can do anything, and so just having so much faith and trust in each other, I know losing is not fun, but I know we're going to come out strong our next game, and you know, bounce back from this."

FLORIDA 11, GEORGIA 3 (5)

Aleshia Ocasio hit a three-run home run and pitched a complete game to help Florida defeat Georgia in five innings.

Ocasio gave up three runs and seven hits and allowed Florida Coach Tim Walton to save ace pitcher Kelly Barnhill. Hannah Adams had two hits, including a solo home run and Jordan Roberts had a two-run blast for the second-seeded Gators (56-9).

Alyssa DiCarlo and Justice Milz hit home runs for Georgia (48-12). DeCarlo's, whose home run was her 21st of the season, had three hits.

Georgia led 2-0 before Florida responded with five runs in the bottom of the first, highlighted by Ocasio's blast. Florida scored another in the second, two in the fourth, then three in the fifth to end the game.

Georgia used four pitchers and didn't get more than 2 1/3 innings from any of them.

OREGON 11, ARIZONA STATE 6 (7)

Shannon Rhodes' three-run home run in the sixth inning helped top-seeded Oregon defeat Arizona State in seven innings.

Oregon pitcher Miranda Elish recovered from a rough start against the Ducks' Pac-12 rival and increased her career record to 37-1. Oregon (53-8) will play Washington today.

Oregon dominated Giselle "G" Juarez, Arizona State's All-American pitcher. Juarez pitched a complete game, but she gave up 14 hits and 10 earned runs. Arizona State (48-12) faces elimination Saturday.

DeNae Chatman homered to put Arizona State up 2-0 in the first inning. Oregon's Lauren Burke tripled and knocked in three runs in the third to put Oregon up 5-2.

Arizona State's Morgan Howe hit a three-run home run in the fifth to cut the Ducks' lead to 6-5. Oregon responded with two runs in the fifth and the Rhodes home run in the sixth.

UCLA 7, FLORIDA STATE 4

Kylee Perez hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning to help UCLA rally past Florida State.

UCLA’s Rachel Garcia, the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, pitched a complete game to earn the victory. She gave up four hits and struck out 15.

Garcia held Florida State hitless through four innings before the Seminoles’ broke through in the fifth. Cali Harrod walked, stole second, moved to third on a throwing error and scored on a single by Dani Morgan.

Later in the inning, Sydney Sherrill sent a hard shot in the air toward the left-field line with the bases loaded. UCLA left fielder Kinsley Washington misplayed the ball, and three Seminoles scored on the double to make it 4-0.

Perez’s home run highlighted a six-run inning that gave the Bruins the lead for good.

