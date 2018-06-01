Alberto pummels

Virginia with rain

Heavy rains generated by subtropical Storm Alberto unleashed flooding in Virginia that washed out bridges, damaged homes, closed schools and transformed a normally peaceful creek into a raging river that swept away cars with people still in them. At least one person was killed and rescuers were searching for others.

Rescue crews searching in and around Ivy Creek found the body of one of two occupants of a car that was swallowed by the creek, Albemarle County police said. A search continued late Thursday afternoon for the second person, while farther north in Madison County, the sheriff's office said rescuers were searching for a woman reported missing the night before.

The storm, already blamed for at least four deaths in the U.S. earlier in the week, was pushing across the Great Lakes on Thursday. But the National Weather Service said the potential for more rainfall and flash flooding would continue for the Southeast, the Ohio Valley and the mid-Atlantic through the end of the week.

Groups sue over

census question

Two dozen Hispanic and Asian-American organizations filed a federal lawsuit Thursday alleging that the Trump administration's plan to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census is racially discriminatory and violates the U.S. Constitution.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Maryland by the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund and Asian Americans Advancing Justice, claims the decision to add a question asking people if they are U.S. citizens is motivated by racial animus.

The groups say the question is intended to severely undercount minorities and immigrants, and to dilute their political representation and federal funding to their communities.

The lawsuit cites comments made by President Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign and since his election, alleging that Trump and administration officials have expressed an intent "to target Latinos, Asian Americans and non-U.S. citizens."

The U.S. Department of Commerce, named as a defendant in the lawsuit, declined to comment. The U.S. Census Bureau, also named as a defendant, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Opioids, pot cited

in fatal accidents

Close to two-thirds of the drivers who were killed in highway crashes and tested for drugs afterward had opioids, marijuana or some combination of the two in their bodies, according to a new report on driving drugged in the United States.

The new Governors Highway Safety Association report urges states to move faster toward developing reliable roadside testing devices and providing better training for law enforcement to detect drivers under the influence of such drugs.

Other studies and federal crash data suggest that more people are getting behind the wheel after getting high. In 2006, for example, nearly 28 percent of drivers who were tested for drugs also tested positive; that number increased to 43.6 percent in 2016.

Thursday's report, using a February 2018 survey and other data, acknowledges that the science on whether legalizing marijuana has contributed to higher crash rates -- or even significantly impairs one's ability to drive -- is not settled.

