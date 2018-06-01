Subscribe Register Login
Friday, June 01, 2018, 9:41 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Jury awards 4 cents to family of black man killed by deputy

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 9:34 a.m.

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The jurors who awarded only 4 cents to the family of a black man fatally shot by a deputy in Florida struggled to reach consensus in the hours before their verdict.

Jury notes show the foreperson wrote the federal judge to say they couldn't reach a unanimous decision before finally deciding on the family's lawsuit against the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office last week.

The jury found 30-year-old Gregory Hill Jr. 99 percent responsible for his death because he was drunk when he was shot by a deputy responding to a noise complaint.

Hill opened his garage door to answer the deputy, who fired as the door came down again. A gun was found in Hill's pocket.

The jury awarded Hill's relatives $4, of which they get 1 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Jury awards 4 cents to family of black man killed by deputy

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online