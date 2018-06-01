Little Rock homeless resource center gets money to renovate home

A Little Rock homeless resource center says it has the funds to renovate a home to offer affordable housing.

Depaul USA, the national organization that operates Little Rock’s Jericho Way Resource Center, has secured the money necessary to renovate an empty single family home it recently bought, according to a news release issued Friday.

The home — which is at 6601 Heather Lane — is the first property in Little Rock that Depaul USA has purchased, the release said.

The home is being renovated as part of Depaul USA’s “13 Houses” campaign, an initiative to develop 13 units of housing in all 151 countries that have “Vincentian presence,” the release said. The national organization draws inspiration from the lives and works of St. Vincent de Paul and St. Louise de Marillac.

The renovation will be kicked off by a ceremony, held at the home at 1 p.m. Wednesday.