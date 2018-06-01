Man arrested in west Little Rock on 75 counts of child porn, police say

A Little Rock man has been arrested on 75 counts of possession of child pornography, police said.

Michael Lewis, 62, was taken into custody around 6:45 a.m. Thursday at Pleasant Valley Pointe, 11810 Pleasant Ridge Road, according to a report from the city’s Police Department.

Authorities say that while executing a search warrant at the apartment complex, they observed images “depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.”

Lewis has reportedly been “known to travel outside of the country,” the report noted.

Lewis remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Friday morning, according to an online inmate roster, and bail had not been set. Records show he was being held for the FBI.