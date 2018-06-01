Subscribe Register Login
Friday, June 01, 2018, 12:25 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Man arrested in west Little Rock on 75 counts of child porn, police say

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 12:09 p.m.

michael-lewis-62-of-little-rock

Michael Lewis, 62, of Little Rock

A Little Rock man has been arrested on 75 counts of possession of child pornography, police said.

Michael Lewis, 62, was taken into custody around 6:45 a.m. Thursday at Pleasant Valley Pointe, 11810 Pleasant Ridge Road, according to a report from the city’s Police Department.

Authorities say that while executing a search warrant at the apartment complex, they observed images “depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.”

Lewis has reportedly been “known to travel outside of the country,” the report noted.

Lewis remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Friday morning, according to an online inmate roster, and bail had not been set. Records show he was being held for the FBI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Man arrested in west Little Rock on 75 counts of child porn, police say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online