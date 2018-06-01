Police: 2 robberies reported within hours in Little Rock, including 1 in which man's sneakers stolen

Little Rock police are investigating two robberies that were reported early Friday.

The first occurred around 1:15 a.m. near the German restaurant Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

Authorities said three people beat up a homeless man, demanding that he "Give it up." When the victim said he didn't have any money, the attackers reportedly fled on foot. The victim was taken to UAMS Medical Center to be treated for a split lip and missing tooth, according to police.

About four hours later, officers responded to the 600 block of Townsend Street. The 51-year-old victim said that a man approached him holding a handgun and said, "Give me what you got," according to a separate report.

The Little Rock resident handed over his white New Balance tennis shoes valued at $30 before the gunman got in a vehicle that headed east on Sixth Street, authorities said.

No suspects had been named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the reports.