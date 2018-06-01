Little Rock TV reporter says she's leaving ABC affiliate after 2 years for anchor job

A general assignment reporter at Little Rock’s ABC affiliate is leaving after two years to work for a station in West Virginia.

Sarafina Brooks, a Pittsburgh, Pa. native, joined KATV-TV in May 2016, according to her online bio. Brooks’ last day at the station was Thursday, according to a post on Twitter.

Previously, she worked as a multimedia journalist and weekend anchor for nearly two years at NBC affiliate WTOV in Steubenville, Ohio.

Brooks wrote on social media that she will be a morning anchor.

"Although I’m excited about my next adventure, I will miss you all dearly," she said.