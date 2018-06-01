Home / Latest News /
Little Rock TV reporter says she's leaving ABC affiliate after 2 years for anchor job
By Polly Irungu
This article was published today at 1:32 p.m.
It’s my last day at KATV. This has been the best 2 years with the greatest team. Thank you for all of the stories, lessons and laughs! AND thank you @KATVNICK for taking a chance on a kid from Pittsburgh. Although I’m excited about my next adventure, I will miss you all dearly! pic.twitter.com/1qWCgr7qm4— Sarafina Brooks (@KATVSarafina) May 31, 2018
A general assignment reporter at Little Rock’s ABC affiliate is leaving after two years to work for a station in West Virginia.
Sarafina Brooks, a Pittsburgh, Pa. native, joined KATV-TV in May 2016, according to her online bio. Brooks’ last day at the station was Thursday, according to a post on Twitter.
Previously, she worked as a multimedia journalist and weekend anchor for nearly two years at NBC affiliate WTOV in Steubenville, Ohio.
Brooks wrote on social media that she will be a morning anchor.
"Although I’m excited about my next adventure, I will miss you all dearly," she said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Little Rock TV reporter says she's leaving ABC affiliate after 2 years for anchor job
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.