Friday, June 01, 2018, 2:57 p.m.

Little Rock TV reporter says she's leaving ABC affiliate after 2 years for anchor job

By Polly Irungu

This article was published today at 1:32 p.m.

A general assignment reporter at Little Rock’s ABC affiliate is leaving after two years to work for a station in West Virginia.

Sarafina Brooks, a Pittsburgh, Pa. native, joined KATV-TV in May 2016, according to her online bio. Brooks’ last day at the station was Thursday, according to a post on Twitter.

Previously, she worked as a multimedia journalist and weekend anchor for nearly two years at NBC affiliate WTOV in Steubenville, Ohio.

Brooks wrote on social media that she will be a morning anchor.

"Although I’m excited about my next adventure, I will miss you all dearly," she said.

