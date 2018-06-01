LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas opens postseason with Oral Roberts

Arkansas 0, Oral Roberts 0 - Middle 3rd Inning

Blaine Knight's breaking pitch is looking really good. He used it to get the final two strikes against Cal Hernandez to end the inning. Hernandez almost came out of his shoes on an 81 mph breaker for strike three.

Knight retired all three batters he faced in the inning. He also got a couple of hitters to hit into fly outs. His pitch count is 44 through three innings.

Arkansas 0, Oral Roberts 0 - End 2nd Inning

Neither team could do anything with two-out base runners in the second. ORU stranded two after a bunt single and a walk, and Arkansas got a walk from Jared Gates before an inning-ending popup by Grant Koch.

There is no wind in the stadium today and the balls hit to the outfield are not carrying as a result.

Arkansas 0, Oral Roberts 0 - End 1st Inning

The Razorbacks were unable to do anything with Casey Martin's one-out double to the wall in center field. Heston Kjerstad's groundout to the right side allowed Martin to move to third base with two outs, but the inning ended when Luke Bonfield grounded out up the middle. ORU shortstop Harrison Smith was in good position to make the play on a ball that might have escaped through the infield had he been a few steps more toward third base.

Arkansas 0, Oral Roberts 0 - Middle 1st Inning

Blaine Knight had to work a little for the second out, but he sat ORU down in order in the top of the first. He needed eight pitches to get Cal Hernandez to fly out for the second out, then got a weak comeback to the mound from Noah Cummings to end the inning.

Knight threw 14 pitches.

Pregame

It is a hot, muggy day at Baum Stadium with a high in the low 90s and a slight wind out of the southwest, which will benefit pull right-handers who hit to left field.

The Razorbacks have changed their lineup back to what it looked like prior to the SEC Tournament, notably moving Casey Martin back to second in the batting order and Carson Shaddy to sixth. Shaddy was hitless last week at the SEC Tournament.

There is a large crowd on hand already and it is expected to grow throughout the afternoon; probably will be a little late arriving because of the time.

Arkansas is wearing its cream jerseys with red hats. ORU is wearing navy blue tops with gold trim, gray pants, blue stirrups and blue and gold hats.

Joe Burleson is the home plate umpire. The game is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.