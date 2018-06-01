Victim critical after being shot multiple times in Little Rock

A shooting in southwest Little Rock left one person in critical condition Thursday night and led to the deployment of the department's tactical unit, according to a police spokesman.

Police were dispatched at 8:01 p.m. Thursday to an address in the 4300 block of Arapaho Trail for a report of a shooting, according to an online dispatch log.

Lt. Michael Ford, a Police Department spokesman, reported Thursday night that the victim was in critical condition and had been shot multiple times.

Ford said a "possible suspect" was in custody. He said the person arrived at the scene and surrendered to authorities.

The department's tactical unit had been called, he said. Ford reported later Thursday night that the unit was leaving the scene.

Further details were not immediately available.

Bike-riding robbers slam boy, take $100

A teenager was robbed of his cellphone and $100 while riding Wednesday evening on a bicycle around Little Rock, police said.

The robbery happened around 6 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Battery Street, according to a report from the Police Department.

The 13-year-old boy told police that he was at the E-Z Mart at 1201 S. Woodrow St. when two people approached on bikes and asked if he wanted to buy a cellphone or drugs.

After the teen declined, one of the robbers took around $100 from the boy's pocket, according to the report.

The robbers chased the 13-year-old on their bikes when he tried to leave until the teen stopped near Daisy Bates Drive and Battery Street, police said.

There, the robbers pulled the boy off his bike and slammed him to the ground before taking his cellphone and leaving on their bikes in an unknown direction, he told officers.

Hitchhikers pulled gun, driver reports

A North Little Rock man was forced to drive to a motel and his SUV was stolen Tuesday after he stopped to give three people a ride, police said.

The 47-year-old told authorities he had been driving around 7:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Main Street when two men and a woman flagged him down and asked for a ride. After the trio entered his 2006 Chevrolet Equinox, the front passenger pulled out a handgun and demanded to be taken to the Motel 6 at 400 W. 29th St., according to a North Little Rock Police Department report.

When they arrived and entered a room, the driver was ordered to "smoke drugs." When he refused, the gunman hit him with the handle of the weapon, causing a cut on the back of his head, authorities said.

The trio then left in the Equinox, but another person forced the victim to stay in the motel room until 7 a.m. Wednesday, when he walked to police headquarters to report the crime, the report states.

Officers said they found the unoccupied Equinox later that day in the 600 block of West 23rd Street.

Burglary at Chuy's leaves broken glass

Authorities are investigating a break-in at a Mexican restaurant in west Little Rock, according to a police report.

Officers were dispatched at 3:30 a.m. Thursday to the Chuy's at 16001 Chenal Parkway in response to a burglar alarm. Officers found a smashed window on a door on the building's east side.

The restaurant's liquor room and office were broken into. The thief tried to open the cash drawer but failed, police said.

Metro on 06/01/2018