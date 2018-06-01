Man faces animal-cruelty charges in suspected poisoning of pets in central Arkansas neighborhood

Police arrested a man Friday in the suspected poisoning of pets in a central Arkansas neighborhood.

Clayton W. Henderson, 46, of Ward faces four counts of aggravated animal cruelty, according to a news release from the Ward Police Department.

Officers were called around 4 p.m. March 16 to Meadow Circle in the Lonoke County community, where several residents had reported animals becoming ill.

Resident Daniel Ellis, 33, previously told Arkansas Online that his cat, Mr. O, died after acting sluggish, meowing oddly and having a seizure when picked up.

Three other cats and one dog — which was confirmed by a vet to have eaten antifreeze — also reportedly died that week in the neighborhood.

Henderson was released on $2,500 bond within about an hour of being booked into the Lonoke County jail Friday morning, according to an online inmate roster.