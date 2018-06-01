Home / Latest News /
Man faces animal-cruelty charges in suspected poisoning of pets in central Arkansas neighborhood
This article was published today at 2:51 p.m.
- Comments (3)
- aAFont Size
Police arrested a man Friday in the suspected poisoning of pets in a central Arkansas neighborhood.
Clayton W. Henderson, 46, of Ward faces four counts of aggravated animal cruelty, according to a news release from the Ward Police Department.
Officers were called around 4 p.m. March 16 to Meadow Circle in the Lonoke County community, where several residents had reported animals becoming ill.
Resident Daniel Ellis, 33, previously told Arkansas Online that his cat, Mr. O, died after acting sluggish, meowing oddly and having a seizure when picked up.
Three other cats and one dog — which was confirmed by a vet to have eaten antifreeze — also reportedly died that week in the neighborhood.
Henderson was released on $2,500 bond within about an hour of being booked into the Lonoke County jail Friday morning, according to an online inmate roster.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Man faces animal-cruelty charges in suspected poisoning of pets in central Arkansas neighborhood
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 3 of 3 total comments
kellyinlrarusa says... June 1, 2018 at 3:40 p.m.
that should be his drink of choice when he has his meals,
( permalink | suggest removal )
TravisBickle says... June 1, 2018 at 4:37 p.m.
He wouldn't like it too much if someone put some Prestone in his Gatorade.
( permalink | suggest removal )
AuntPetunia says... June 1, 2018 at 5:20 p.m.
Yep, drink antifreeze or nothing. Those should be his choices.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.