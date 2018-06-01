Memphis linemen set Arkansas visit

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville Coach Chad Morris and his staff have made it a point to have a bigger footprint in Tennessee.

The effort has paid off with several top prospects from the state visiting Fayetteville. The Hogs are expected to host two of the best in Memphis from the 2020 class over the next two weeks.

Highly recruited junior offensive linemen Omari "Big O" Thomas of Memphis Briarcrest Christian will be in Fayetteville on Sunday, with Ray Curry Jr. of Memphis White Station visiting June 12.

Curry, 6-5, 315 pounds, has offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Nebraska, Tennessee, Georgia, LSU, Texas, Texas A&M and Auburn, among others. White Station Coach Joe Rocconi has lost count of Curry's offers.

"I'm guessing, but he's probably in the range of 30 to 40 offers," Rocconi said.

Rocconi, who played linebacker for Memphis from 1996-1999, believes Curry has only scratched the surface of what he can be in the future.

"I think his ceiling is the first thing that comes to mind," Rocconi said. "I think he's pretty good right now where he is, but still has a long way to go which to me is most exciting about him. I think for me because I still get to coach him for two years and for whatever college gets him I think that's what entices them as well in that he's still pretty raw even though he's pretty far along right now."

Despite so many top programs in pursuit of him, Rocconi said the attention hasn't fazed Curry.

"He's a great kid," Rocconi said. "He's very humble, been raised right by his parents. He's just a humble kid and doesn't let recruiting go to his head. He knows he needs to work hard. He has goals. He's just grounded solid, all around kid."

Rocconi will make the drive from Memphis and arrive in Fayetteville on June 11 with Curry and some of his teammates so they can take part in the Hogs' camp on the 12th.

Offensive line coach Dustin Fry along with defensive coordinator John Chavis visited White Station during the spring evaluation period that ran from April 15 to May 31.

"I enjoyed meeting with him and of course very impressed with him," Rocconi said. "Also Coach Chavis came to the school. It was a good treat for me to meet both those guys. They were down to earth. Of course, they know the game and their resumes speaks for itself."

Thomas, 6-4, 305 pounds, has offers, including Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Clemson, Auburn, LSU, Oklahoma and Texas A&M. He and junior athlete Jabari Small, 5-11, 170, visited Fayetteville on Feb. 25.

He's looking forward to watching the Hog coaches operate in a camp setting and hopes to see Small earn an offer with a good showing.

"This visit I will be able to see how the coaches work like the type of drills they would put me through," Thomas said.

Thomas was impressed with his first trip to Fayetteville.

"On my first visit, I was very pleased with the coaching staff and facilities as well as the educational part of the visit," Thomas said. "This time I will just be looking forward to seeing coaches and the way they run drills and the atmosphere."

He's enjoying getting to know Fry.

"He is a cool dude a down-to-earth person," Thomas said.

E-mail Richard Davenport at davenport@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 06/01/2018