Munoz's HR in 5-run 9th lifts Cards over Pirates

CARDINALS 10, PIRATES 8

ST. LOUIS -- Yairo Munoz hit a walk-off three-run home run as the St. Louis Cardinals scored five runs in the ninth inning to pull out a 10-8 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on a bizarre Thursday night at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals went into the ninth down 8-5 and sent five hitters to the plate against Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez, and all of them scored.

Harrison Bader led off with a double to left, followed by Tommy Pham reaching on an error by third baseman Sean Rodriguez. Marcell Ozuna walked to load the bases and pinch hitter Luke Voit, just up from Memphis, singled to left to drive in two runs, making it 8-7. On the first pitch to Munoz, he hit his second home run of the season, landing it on the lawn above center field. It was the sixth walkoff victory for the Cardinals this season.

It was a sudden reversal for the Cardinals, who looked as if they were going to lose a game they had led 4-0 and 5-4. Starter Jack Flaherty couldn't hold on to a 4-0 lead and then the Cardinals bullpen couldn't protect a 5-4 lead.

It looked like the crushing blow would be a three-run home run by Pittsburgh's Francisco Cervelli off reliever Bud Norris in the eighth. Norris was tasked with getting the final four outs after Jordan Hicks had gotten out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh but got into trouble in the eighth, letting the game get tied on an RBI double by Gregory Polanco. The Pirates had runners on second and third with two out when Mike Matheny brought in Norris, who gave up a home run that just cleared the wall in left field.

The Cardinals scored four times in the first inning, but couldn't hold the lead as the Pirates tied the game in the fifth on a two-run home run by Josh Bell. The Cardinals came back to retake the lead in the bottom of the inning on a one-out double by Dexter Fowler and a two-out single by Greg Garcia.

Flaherty went only 5 innings, allowing 4 runs while striking out 5 and walking none. That meant four innings for the bullpen to cover, which hasn't always been the safest proposition. The bridge to Norris was Tyler Lyons (2/3 of an inning), John Brebbia (2/3) and Hicks (1 1/3). After Norris gave up the home run, Mike Mayers, just back from Memphis, was called on to close things out and ended up getting the win.

CUBS 5, METS 1 Jose Quintana pitched six shutout innings, Ben Zobrist hit a two-run home run and Chicago beat banged-up host New York in the opener of a four-game series.

PHILLIES 2, DODGERS 1 Jorge Alfaro drove in two runs, Aaron Nola pitched seven innings of two-hit ball and visiting Philadelphia beat Los Angeles, spoiling Clayton Kershaw's first start in almost a month.

BRAVES 4, NATIONALS 2 Sean Newcomb pitched seven strong innings for his sixth consecutive victory, leading host Atlanta back into first place with a victory over Washington.

PADRES 8, MARLINS 3 Christian Villanueva hit his 15th home run, Jordan Lyles pitched seven solid innings and San Diego beat visiting Miami.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TIGERS 6, ANGELS 2 Victor Reyes hit a three-run triple in the five-run first to help host Detroit beat Los Angeles. Detroit starter Ryan Carpenter left the game after four innings with an oblique strain. Warwick Saupold (3-1) replaced Carpenter and pitched two perfect innings.

ATHLETICS 7, RAYS 3 Daniel Mengden allowed three runs over eight innings and Oakland beat visiting Tampa Bay to avoid a four-game sweep. Mengden (6-4) gave up 6 hits, struck out 5 and extended his scoreless streak to a career-high 25 innings before giving up 3 consecutive hits.

ASTROS 4, RED SOX 2 Carlos Correa snapped an 0 for 10 slump with a two-run home run in the first and Tony Kemp and Jake Marisnick had an RBI each to help host Houston to a victory over Boston.

INDIANS 9, TWINS 8 Francisco Lindor's second home run of the game for visiting Cleveland snapped an eighth-inning tie after Minnesota erased an eight-run deficit, and the Indians held on to top the Twins.

Sports on 06/01/2018