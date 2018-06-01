North Little Rock man accused of attacking relative with hammer when she revealed she had HIV

A North Little Rock man was arrested Wednesday in North Little Rock after a relative told police he attacked her with a hammer when she revealed she had HIV.

Authorities responded just after 5 a.m. to the 2000 block of Fendley Drive, where they found Gregory Brewer "breathing heavily" in the middle of the street, according to a police report. The 58-year-old told officers that a woman had a gun and was tearing up the inside of his house.

When police went inside, they found a toy revolver on the floor and two children, ages 8 and 9. Their mother was reportedly found lying on the bathroom floor upstairs.

The 31-year-old woman told officers that Brewer had "freaked out" when she told him she was HIV positive. Brewer then chased the woman around the house with a hammer, pushed her down, put his knees on her ribcage and chocked her with the handle of the hammer until she passed out, the report states.

The woman's 8-year-old daughter tried to intervene, the 31-year-old said, but Brewer kicked her in the stomach and knocked her down.

Brewer told officers he was mad at the woman for using his phone to "turn tricks" and using Backpage to invite "Johns" to the house while the children were at home. He added that he was the victim because she was doing drugs and asking several men to come to the house for money, according to the report.

The 58-year-old North Little Rock resident faces charges of second-degree domestic battery and aggravated assault on a family member. Records show he remained at the Pulaski County jail Friday morning in lieu of $25,000 bond.