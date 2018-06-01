GOLF

Munoz, Sloan in lead

Sebastian Munoz and Roger Sloan each shot 7-under 64 to share the lead Thursday in the first round of the Web.com Tour's Rex Hospital Open in Raleigh, N.C. Sepp Straka and Chris Baker were tied for third one stroke back. Sebastian Cappelen (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 1-under 70. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) and Patrick Sullivan (Maumelle, UALR) shot even-par 71. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) was 2 over after a 73.

Trio out front in Italy

English duo Robert Rock and Laurie Canter and South Africa's Richard Sterne all shot rounds of 8-under 63 on Thursday to share the lead after the first round of the Italian Open at Brescia, Italy. The trio was two shots ahead of a group of nine players, which includes 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett and Ryder Cup duo Ross Fisher and Thomas Pieters. Daniel Im is also part of that group after a bogey on the 11th halted a bright start by the American. Lightning stopped play for about an hour and 19 minutes midway through the afternoon after Rock and Canter had both finished their rounds.

FOOTBALL

Bills release Wood

A person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press the Buffalo Bills are releasing veteran center Eric Wood in what is considered a formality after the player was diagnosed with a career-ending neck injury in January. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the team was not planning to announce the move. The decision on Thursday to release Wood allows the Bills to limit the effect the player's remaining bonus money will have on their salary cap. The money owed will now only count against the team's salary cap this year rather than be spread over the two years left on Wood's contract. Though Wood said he'll never play again, the nine-year veteran balked at the last minute to announce his retirement during a news conference in January.

Wants to run Broncos

The daughter of Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen announced her desire to take over the leadership role of the team and was informed she hasn't met the criteria. The Bowlen Trust issued a statement Thursday that said Beth Bowlen Wallace "is not capable or qualified at this time." The team was placed in a trust when Pat Bowlen stepped down in 2014 because he suffers from Alzheimer's. The trust is overseen by three people, including team president and CEO Joe Ellis, who has final say on day-to-day operations until one of Bowlen's seven children can succeed him as controlling owner. Bowlen Wallace said in a statement that it is her desire to "lead this team with the same passion my father did and help the Broncos become Super Bowl champions again."

BASKETBALL

76ers' coach extended

The Philadelphia 76ers have announced a three-year contract extension for Coach Brett Brown while team President Bryan Colangelo is embroiled in controversy. Brown, who took the 76ers from 10 victories to the third seed in the Eastern Conference in just two seasons, got a new deal Thursday that runs through the 2021-2022 season. He had one year left on his contract. The Sixers won 52 games this season and beat Miami in the first round of the playoffs before they were eliminated in the conference semis by Boston. On Wednesday, the team said it is investigating whether Colangelo used a variety of Twitter accounts to anonymously trash some of his own players and fellow executives and defend himself against criticism from fans and the sports media.

Mental health director hired

The National Basketball Players Association has hired its first director of mental health and wellness. Dr. William D. Parham will oversee the union's new program designed to help members with mental health issues. The program will be headquartered in Los Angeles. NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts said the union has "heard our players' stories and is making mental health a priority now." Earlier this season, NBA stars Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers and DeMar DeRozan of the Toronto Raptors revealed issues they've struggle with on and off the court. Love detailed his experience with panic attacks and anxiety. DeRozan talked about battles with depression.

OLYMPICS

Bolt loses medal in court

Usain Bolt won't be getting back his ninth Olympic gold medal. A Court of Arbitration for Sport judging panel on Thursday dismissed Jamaican sprinter Nesta Carter's appeal against disqualification from the 2008 Beijing Olympics for a positive doping test discovered eight years later. Carter ran the opening leg in the 4x100-meter relay when Bolt took the baton third and helped Jamaica win in a world record of 37.10 seconds. In fresh analysis of Beijing samples by the International Olympic Committee in 2016, Carter tested positive for the stimulant methylhexaneamine. Jamaica was disqualified and stripped of the relay title. The verdict was expected, and spoils Bolt's perfect Olympic career of three gold medals in the 100, 200 and 4x100 at three consecutive games in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

BASEBALL

Reyes returns to DL

Alex Reyes' return to the St. Louis Cardinals after a 20-month absence lasted just four innings. The 23-year-old right-hander was put on the 10-day disabled list on Thursday because of a strained latissimus dorsi muscle in his right side. Coming back from Tommy John surgery, Reyes was hurt on Wednesday when he allowed three hits over four scoreless innings at Milwaukee in his first big league appearance since Sept. 29, 2016. He was 4-1 with a 1.57 ERA two years ago, striking out 52 in 46 innings. He felt pain during a pre-spring training bullpen session in February 2017 and had elbow ligament-replacement surgery.

Wright plays catch

David Wright played catch Thursday afternoon at Citi Field in New York. It wasn't much -- catch the ball, throw the ball, repeat a few times -- but it was something for the Mets' captain and third baseman who hasn't played in a major-league game in two years due to neck, shoulder and back injuries. General Manager Sandy Alderson said Wright is expected to transition into more full-fledged baseball activity in the coming weeks. The Mets can say little with any certainty regarding Wright's condition. Wright had his anticipated end-of-the-month doctor's appointment, "pursuant to his program, pursuant to a variety of other administrative requirements," Alderson said. But it didn't reveal anything of note.

Hoskins fractures jaw

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a broken jaw that the team says likely will not need a surgical procedure. Hoskins could be back in a matter of weeks instead of months, according to Manager Gabe Kapler. Hoskins got hurt when he fouled a ball back into his mouth during Monday night's game against the Dodgers. Initial tests did not reveal a serious injury and Hoskins made a pinch-hit appearance Tuesday, delivering a double. A CT scan Wednesday morning revealed the jaw fracture.

Draft spending up

Major league teams spent a record $289 million on players picked in last year's amateur draft, an increase of 7.2 percent from 2016. After an initial drop when restraints began in 2012, spending has climbed gradually. For the sixth consecutive year, no team exceeded its signing bonus pool by more than 5 percent -- the level that triggers the loss of a first-round draft pick the following June. Spending dropped from $234 million in 2011 to $223 million in 2012, the first year in which teams were assigned signing bonus pools. The total fell to $221 million in 2013, and then climbed to $224 million in 2014, $249 million in 2015 and $269 million in 2016, according to figures compiled by Major League Baseball. Twenty-one of the 30 teams exceeded their signing bonus pools, including five who went exactly 5 percent over: Atlanta, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee, Tampa Bay and Toronto. Clubs incurred $5,046,000 in tax, led by Oakland at $407,325.

