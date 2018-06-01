OLB Zach Marcheselli names Arkansas as one of his top schools

— The bond he had with the Arkansas coaches during a May 5 visit has the Hogs as one of the top schools for outside linebacker Zach Marcheselli.

“They’re in the top three for sure,” said Marcheselli, who preferred not to reveal the other two schools.

Marcheselli (6-2, 215 pounds) of Broken Arrow, Okla., has 10 scholarship offers from schools including Arkansas, Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas Stats, Texas Tech and Colorado State.

“I felt it was pretty strong,” Marcheselli said “They talked to me the entire time I felt like they really wanted me ad I wanted to be there.”

Two days after the trip to Fayetteville, Coach Chad Morris extended an offer.

“It’s SEC- the big boys that’s where they play,” Marcheselli said. “The coaching staff is really good and I think they’re going in a good direction.”

Marcheselli, who recored 111 tackles, 1 sack, 2 interceptions and 1 recovered fumble as a junior, has won the Class 6A state title in wrestling in the 182-,195- and 220-pound divisions the past three years.

His father urged him to compete in wrestling.

“He heard it compliments football well so that’s pretty much where it started when I was six,” he said.

Marcheselli said he and Arkansas defensive coordinator John Chavis talk two to three times a week. Talking to the defensive coordinator of a school isn't the norm.

“Not a ton, it’s mostly like position coaches,” Marcheselli said.

Talking to Chavis emphasizes Arkansas’ interest level.

“It means a lot right there,” Marcheselli said. “I think they’re very interested.”

Chavis has produced more NFL first-round draft picks than any other active defensive coordinator.

“They told me about that,” Marcheselli said. “That fires me up about that, too.”

Marcheselli, who reports running 4.48 seconds in the 40-yard dash at an Arkansas camp last summer, has recorded 3.88 seconds in the pro-shuttle at school. He said it’s likely he’ll visit Fayetteville.

“Probably for sure sometime this summer,” he said.

Comfort factor, along with a supportive coaching staff and the ability to play early are things he’s looking for in a school.

“Where I feel the most at home where I feel like the coaches are rooting for me and where I feel like I’m going to start early,” he said.

Marcheselli looks to have his college decision made prior to his senior season.

“Probably right around the end of summer, I’m looking to commit somewhere,” Marcheselli said.