Pakistan’s tribal region expanded

ISLAMABAD — Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain has signed a bill to merge the country’s tribal region with the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and give equal rights to about 5 million people living in the rugged area bordering Afghanistan.

The move came after approvals of the bill in both the lower and upper houses of parliament. The legislation abolishes discriminatory laws under which Pakistan’s tribal regions have been governed since British colonial rule.

Hussain signed the bill Thursday, the same day that the Pakistan Muslim League party’s government ended its five-year term. Pakistanis will hold parliamentary elections July 25 that will usher in a new Cabinet.

Outgoing Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is to resign later Thursday, after which caretaker premier, Nasir-ul-Mulk, takes over for the two-month interim period.