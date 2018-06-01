Pena tosses shutout as Frisco gets past NWA

FRISCO, Texas — Richelson Pena tossed a seven-hit shutout and Preston Beck had four hits and scored two runs, as the Frisco RoughRiders topped the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 7-0 on Thursday.

Pena (3-3) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked one.

In the bottom of the third, Frisco grabbed the lead on a single by Michael O'Neill that scored Carlos Garay and Michael De Leon. The RoughRiders then added three runs in the fourth and two in the sixth. In the fourth, De Leon hit a two-run home run, while Garay hit a two-run home run in the sixth.

Foster Griffin (2-6) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs and 10 hits while striking out four in the Texas League game.

The Naturals were held scoreless for the third time this season, while the RoughRiders' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.