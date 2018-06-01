Risk of severe weather Saturday spans state, forecasters say

Much of Arkansas will be at risk for severe weather heading into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters said Friday that scattered showers and thunderstorms could be possible across the state Saturday ahead of a cold front that will move from north to south in the afternoon and evening hours.

A slight risk of severe weather will be possible over almost all of Arkansas, including Little Rock, Fayetteville and Jonesboro. A marginal risk exists for the a small portion of the state's northwest corner and a sliver of the state' south, according to the agency.

Damaging winds around 60 mph and quarter-sized hail are the primary concerns, although there is only a low to medium chance they will occur. Isolated tornadoes are not expected, meteorologist John Lewis with the weather service's North Little Rock office said.