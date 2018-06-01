State sports brief
By Democrat-Gazette Press Services
This article was published today at 2:09 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
All-Academic nominations sought
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is currently taking nominations for its high school All-Academic Team. Seniors who played at least one varsity sport are eligible. Coaches, teachers and administrators may nominate athletes who finished in the top 10 percent of their class and scored a 25 or higher on the ACT. Parents may not nominate their own children. Entries may be emailed to sports@arkansasonline.com. Deadline is June 15.
