Friday, June 01, 2018, 5:19 a.m.

State sports brief

By Democrat-Gazette Press Services

This article was published today at 2:09 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

All-Academic nominations sought

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is currently taking nominations for its high school All-Academic Team. Seniors who played at least one varsity sport are eligible. Coaches, teachers and administrators may nominate athletes who finished in the top 10 percent of their class and scored a 25 or higher on the ACT. Parents may not nominate their own children. Entries may be emailed to sports@arkansasonline.com. Deadline is June 15.

