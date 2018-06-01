Style: Taking home on the road

When it comes time to hit the road — for good — a upscale movable home such as the Living Vehicle from Santa Barbara-based architect Matthew Hofmann might be just the ticket.

Hofmann was a popular vendor at the annual Dwell on Design trade show held in April in downtown Los Angeles. Visitors were transfixed by the idea of sidestepping expensive real estate and rents while opting for a simpler life, or satisfying their wanderlust.

After updating more than 400 vintage Airstreams for clients and living in mobile spaces himself for a decade, Hofmann, 34, knew a lot about small-space living. And in an age of housing shortages and skyrocketing house prices, Hofmann saw an opportunity to design a 21st-century mobile home that was less about recreation and more about function. See Saturday’s Style for more on this unusual house on wheels.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.