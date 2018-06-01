Subscribe Register Login
Friday, June 01, 2018, 12:23 p.m.

Arkansas teen killed, 2 youths hurt after car overturns in wreck

By Polly Irungu

This article was published today at 11:51 a.m.

An Arkansas teen died and two youths were hurt after the car they were riding in overturned in a crash early Friday, authorities said.

The single-vehicle wreck happened shortly before 3:15 a.m. on U.S. 67 in Judsonia, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

A 2010 Toyota Yaris, driven by an unidentified boy, was headed north on the highway when the vehicle veered off the road's right side and overturned, the report states.

A passenger — Hannah G. Collins, 18, of Greenwood — was killed.

The Toyota’s driver and another unidentified boy who was a passenger, were listed as injured, though the report did not provide information on the extent of their injuries. Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler did not know the boys' ages.

Travel conditions at the time of the report were described as clear and dry.

At least 180 people have died in crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.

