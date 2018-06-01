4th person arrested in slaying at central Arkansas hotel, authorities say

A fourth person has been arrested in last month's killing at a central Arkansas hotel.

According to the Conway Police Department, Christoper Bynum of Texas was arrested Friday morning in Denver. He has reportedly been charged with capital murder in the May 8 shooting of 48-year-old Leonel Panduro of Whitewater, Wis., at the Days Inn on Oak Street.

In a Facebook post, police said U.S. marshals made the arrest.

Also charged with capital murder in Panduro’s killing is Andrew Morstain, a 22-year-old Texan.

Zachary Keesee, 24, faces a count of conspiracy to commit murder, and Keesee's mother — 50-year-old Sherri Keesee of Maumelle — was arrested on a charge of hindering apprehension in the case.