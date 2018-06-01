Subscribe Register Login
Friday, June 01, 2018, 7:44 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

4th person arrested in slaying at central Arkansas hotel, authorities say

By Jaime Dunaway

This article was published today at 5:56 p.m.

Christopher Bynum of Texas.

PHOTO BY CONWAY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Christopher Bynum of Texas.

A fourth person has been arrested in last month's killing at a central Arkansas hotel.

According to the Conway Police Department, Christoper Bynum of Texas was arrested Friday morning in Denver. He has reportedly been charged with capital murder in the May 8 shooting of 48-year-old Leonel Panduro of Whitewater, Wis., at the Days Inn on Oak Street.

In a Facebook post, police said U.S. marshals made the arrest.

Also charged with capital murder in Panduro’s killing is Andrew Morstain, a 22-year-old Texan.

Zachary Keesee, 24, faces a count of conspiracy to commit murder, and Keesee's mother — 50-year-old Sherri Keesee of Maumelle — was arrested on a charge of hindering apprehension in the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: 4th person arrested in slaying at central Arkansas hotel, authorities say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online