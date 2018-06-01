Subscribe Register Login
Friday, June 01, 2018, 9:40 a.m.

The Recruiting Guy

Time out with OLB target Zach Zimos

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 9:00 a.m.

Zach Zimos

Time out with Arkansas outside linebacker target Zach Zimos, who will arrive in Fayetteville on Sunday for the start of his official visit.

Name: Zach Zimos

Nickname:”Zimos”

State/school:Texas/Fort Bend Travis

Height: 6’4

Weight: 215

Position: OLB

40 time: 4.59

Vertical: 32

I plan to major in: Business

The recruiting process is: a reflection of all the hard work I put in as well as enjoyable. Meeting new people everyday and building relationships

My favorite play called in the huddle: Sending me on a blitz

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Basketball

I'm happiest when I: Get to play football with my teammates

My mom is always on me to do: Taking out the trash and recycling to the road

Favorite video game: Don’t play video games

Favorite NFL player: Calvin Johnson and Von Miller

Favorite music: Hip Hop/Rap

Must watch TV show: Amazing race

My biggest pet peeve is: When I see people not going 100%

My perfect meal is: Steak, mashed potatoes, and asparagus

I will never ever eat: drinking soda and eating olives

How would you spend a million dollars: Save some of it, car, giving back to my family as well as the community.

What super power would choose if given the option: Being able to fly.

Dream Date: Kate Upton

Hobbies: Playing football, working out ,and spending time with family and friends

The one thing I could not live without is: My faith in my self

Role model: JJ Watt

Three words to describe me: Hardworking, Goal Oriented,Focused

People would be surprised that I: Workout at 5:15 a.m. before school

Three people I would invite to dinner: Adam Sandler, JJ Watt and Shaq

