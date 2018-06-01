Time out with OLB target Zach Zimos

Time out with Arkansas outside linebacker target Zach Zimos, who will arrive in Fayetteville on Sunday for the start of his official visit.

Name: Zach Zimos

Nickname:”Zimos”

State/school:Texas/Fort Bend Travis

Height: 6’4

Weight: 215

Position: OLB

40 time: 4.59

Vertical: 32

I plan to major in: Business

The recruiting process is: a reflection of all the hard work I put in as well as enjoyable. Meeting new people everyday and building relationships

My favorite play called in the huddle: Sending me on a blitz

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Basketball

I'm happiest when I: Get to play football with my teammates

My mom is always on me to do: Taking out the trash and recycling to the road

Favorite video game: Don’t play video games

Favorite NFL player: Calvin Johnson and Von Miller

Favorite music: Hip Hop/Rap

Must watch TV show: Amazing race

My biggest pet peeve is: When I see people not going 100%

My perfect meal is: Steak, mashed potatoes, and asparagus

I will never ever eat: drinking soda and eating olives

How would you spend a million dollars: Save some of it, car, giving back to my family as well as the community.

What super power would choose if given the option: Being able to fly.

Dream Date: Kate Upton

Hobbies: Playing football, working out ,and spending time with family and friends

The one thing I could not live without is: My faith in my self

Role model: JJ Watt

Three words to describe me: Hardworking, Goal Oriented,Focused

People would be surprised that I: Workout at 5:15 a.m. before school

Three people I would invite to dinner: Adam Sandler, JJ Watt and Shaq

How would you spend a million dollars: Save some of it, car, giving back to my family as well as the community.

What super power would choose if given the option: Being able to fly