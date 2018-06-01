Home /
Time out with OLB target Zach Zimos
Time out with Arkansas outside linebacker target Zach Zimos, who will arrive in Fayetteville on Sunday for the start of his official visit.
Name: Zach Zimos
Nickname:”Zimos”
State/school:Texas/Fort Bend Travis
Height: 6’4
Weight: 215
Position: OLB
40 time: 4.59
Vertical: 32
I plan to major in: Business
The recruiting process is: a reflection of all the hard work I put in as well as enjoyable. Meeting new people everyday and building relationships
My favorite play called in the huddle: Sending me on a blitz
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Basketball
I'm happiest when I: Get to play football with my teammates
My mom is always on me to do: Taking out the trash and recycling to the road
Favorite video game: Don’t play video games
Favorite NFL player: Calvin Johnson and Von Miller
Favorite music: Hip Hop/Rap
Must watch TV show: Amazing race
My biggest pet peeve is: When I see people not going 100%
My perfect meal is: Steak, mashed potatoes, and asparagus
I will never ever eat: drinking soda and eating olives
How would you spend a million dollars: Save some of it, car, giving back to my family as well as the community.
What super power would choose if given the option: Being able to fly.
Dream Date: Kate Upton
Hobbies: Playing football, working out ,and spending time with family and friends
The one thing I could not live without is: My faith in my self
Role model: JJ Watt
Three words to describe me: Hardworking, Goal Oriented,Focused
People would be surprised that I: Workout at 5:15 a.m. before school
Three people I would invite to dinner: Adam Sandler, JJ Watt and Shaq
