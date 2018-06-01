Travs open 9-0 advantage, barely hang on in Midland

A four-run fifth inning helped push the Arkansas Travelers to a 10-8 victory over the Midland RockHounds on Thursday night at Security Bank Ballpark in Midland, Texas.

With the Travs leading 5-0 going into the top of the fifth inning, Joe DeCarlo doubled to score Chris Mariscal and Beau Amaral. After Jason Odom walked and Yonathan Mendoza lined out, Braden Bishop had a ground-rule double to score DeCarlo. Odom scored on a Chuck Taylor ground out to make it 9-0 before Midland started a comeback.

Midland's Seth Brown scored on a groundout in the bottom of the fifth to make it 9-1. In the sixth inning, Eli White tripled to score Brett Vertigan, and Brown's infield single scored White to make it 9-3.

In the seventh, J.P. Sportman singled to score Brett Siddall to cut the deficit to 9-4.

Tyler Marincov hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth to make it 9-6 before the Travs pushed the lead to 10-6 in the ninth when Joey Curletta singled to score Chuck Taylor.

The RockHounds added two in the ninth when Brown singled in Tyler Ramirez, and Richie Martin doubled to score Brown.

Max Povse (1-1) picked up the victory, allowing 3 runs on 6 hits in 6 innings with 10 strikeouts and 2 walks. Relievers Bryan Bonnell and Matt Festa combined to give up 5 runs on 10 hits over the final 3 innings.

Jesus Lozando (2-2) took the loss, allowing 5 runs on 8 hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Bishop, Taylor, Amaral and DeCarlo had three hits apiece for the Travelers.

Marincov led the RockHounds by going 3 for 5 with 2 RBI.

