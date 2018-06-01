Police identify suspect, victim in Little Rock shooting that prompted tactical team response

Police have identified the central Arkansas man who was critically hurt in a Little Rock shooting that prompted a tactical unit response Thursday night and say the suspected gunman is in custody.

Kirk Shelnut, 47, who was taken to UAMS Medical Center in critical condition after being shot multiple times, "should survive," authorities said Friday.

According to a Little Rock Police Department report, Shelnut had gone to Donaldson Brown's house in the 4300 block of Arapaho Trail with a 40-year-old woman to repay a portion of the money they owed, but Brown was upset that the full amount wasn't repaid.

Police said that a physical fight followed, after which, Shelnut told Brown he loved him and didn't know why they had fought. Brown then retrieved a gun, shot Shelnut twice in the neck and left the area, authorities said.

Officers called the department's tactical team, and when Brown returned an hour later, he surrendered to authorities and was arrested, according to the report.

The 50-year-old Little Rock resident faces charges of first-degree battery and was booked at 3:30 a.m. Friday into the Pulaski County jail, where records show he remains on $50,000 bond.