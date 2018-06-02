Boy, 17, accepts 25 years for killing Little Rock teen

A Little Rock teenager has accepted a 25-year prison sentence for killing a man authorities believe might have been a victim of mistaken identity.

Latoris Edward Henry, 17, pleaded guilty on Thursday to second-degree murder, reduced from first-degree murder, in exchange for the sentence from Pulaski County Circuit Judge Chris Piazza.

The prison term, negotiated by Henry's attorney Willard Proctor, will keep him behind bars for at least six years. The Class A felony carries a 30-year maximum sentence.

Henry's mother, Chantanzilyn Alexander, testified in March that Henry had been with her at a family cookout when 19-year-old Kordell Lynn Johnson was killed.

Little Rock police found Johnson fatally wounded by gunfire last October in his home at the Big Country Chateau apartments on Colonel Glenn Road. He had been shot six times, including three times in the back.

[INTERACTIVE MAP: Search all killings in Little Rock in 2017]

Deputy prosecutor Ashley Clancy told the judge that Johnson, knowing he was dying, told police his killer was someone he knew as "JT."

Detectives said that Johnson had arranged to have some marijuana delivered to his home and that the drugs were delivered by JT and an unidentified man.

Johnson died the next day, and the subsequent probe by Little Rock detectives determined that Henry, then 16, was known to be called JT, the prosecutor said. The sole witness to the shooting picked Henry out of a police photographic lineup as the gunman, Clancy told the judge.

Detectives said that Johnson, known as Kaydee, had been rumored to have killed someone, so they investigated the possibility that Henry had been paid to kill Johnson. But police cleared Johnson, and detectives said they could not confirm Henry had been paid to kill the older man.

