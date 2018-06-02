DNA on tissue led to arrest in killings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- DNA from a tissue left in a trash can led authorities in April to arrest a former police officer suspected of being California's Golden State Killer, according to warrants released Friday.

Documents released by a judge detail how Sacramento County sheriff's investigators obtained arrest and search warrants for Joseph DeAngelo, 72, who is facing murder charges in multiple counties.

DeAngelo is suspected of committing at least a dozen killings and 50 rapes in the 1970s and 1980s.

After investigating for more than 40 years, police zeroed in on DeAngelo by using genealogical websites to identify potential relatives of the killer based on DNA collected at a crime scene.

Investigators used DNA from a semen sample collected at the double murder of Lyman and Charlene Smith in 1980 to find one of DeAngelo's relatives and eventually the suspect himself, according to the warrants.

After identifying DeAngelo as a suspect, investigators collected trash from cans left outside his home. A piece of tissue plucked from the trash proved to be the piece of evidence they needed to obtain an arrest warrant, according to the documents.

DeAngelo was arrested several days later.

A Section on 06/02/2018