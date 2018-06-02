Georgia safety shines at camp, earns Arkansas offer

Georgia safety Jamal Hill caught the eye of several schools, including Arkansas at the Mercer Super Camp in Macon, Georgia on Thursday and that led to three scholarship offers from Arkansas, Boston College and Michigan.

“I showed everybody my cover skills because they couldn't really see it on film because I really didn't play too much man-to-man,” Hill said. “I just showed I could cover today. I showed them my speed. I ran low 4.4 twice in the 40.”

Hill, 6-0, 188 pounds of Morrow, Georgia had about 24 others from schools like Pittsburgh, Memphis, Western Kentucky and Toledo prior to Thursday’s camp. His school isn't known for producing D-I athletes.

“My school hasn’t been known for being good in sports,” said Hill, who plans to take his official visits in the fall. “We went 5-5 last year and that was the best record we’ve had like in 20 years.”

Defensive coordinator John Chavis and defensive line coach John Scott Jr. along with Coach Chad Morris attended the Mercer camp.

“They liked my body type, I’m similar to something they got,” Hill said.

Chavis’s resume of 70 NFL Draft picks, including 15 first rounders caught the attention of Hill.

“He’s put a lot of DBs in the league,” Hill said.

Hill said Scott spoke highly of the Razorback program and the ability of student-athletes to get their degree in three years.

“I plan on getting up there soon,” Hill said. “I might be able to get there next Sunday because I’m suppose to go to a camp in Memphis. Hopefully, I can get there and see the campus myself.”

He measured and weighed his listed height and weight at the camp, but as with every camp, the numbers can vary.

“I think at Western Kentucky I was 6-1 and 193,” Hill said.

Hill, who has a 3.0 grade point average, is considering business administration or athletic science as majors. He said his mother is all about education.

“She doesn't really mind where I go to school as long as I get my degree because that’s why I’m going there for,” Hill said. “I want to minor in African History just to have it under my belt.”

Perhaps most impressive is his leadership skills. He’s team captain the past two seasons and is expected to be one for as a senior to to become a rare three-year team captain on the high school level.

“I’ve been a team captain since the 10th grade,” Hill said. “I like to have fun, but lead my guys pretty well.”