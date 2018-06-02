GOLF

Munoz alone in lead

Sebastian Munoz shot a 66 on Friday to take the lead at the Web.com Tour's Rex Hospital Open in Raleigh, N.C. Munoz takes a 12-under 130 into the weekend, one stroke ahead of Joey Garber (65) in second. Michael Johnson (65), Albin Choi (64) and Kevin Dougherty (65) are tied for third at 10 under. Brian Campbell (64) is alone in sixth place at 9 under. Former Arkansas Razorbacks Sebastian Cappelen, Tag Ridings and Taylor Moore, along with Patrick Sullivan (Maumelle, UALR), did not make the cut.

Lincicome set for PGA event

Brittany Lincicome is set to join the club of female professionals playing in a PGA Tour event. Lincicome said Friday at the U.S. Women's Open in Birmingham, Ala., that she was asked to play in the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky on July 19-22. Her exemption for the event was first reported by Golf Digest. She said Tom Murray, president and CEO of the company that owns the Barbasol and Pure Silk brands, reached out to her a couple of weeks ago. Lincicome said it's something she's always wanted to do, but that it's not about "trying to compare yourself to the men." Other female professionals who have played in a PGA Tour event include Michelle Wie, Babe Zaharias, Annika Sorenstam and Suzy Whaley. Lincicome, 32, is an eight-time winner on the LPGA Tour.

BASKETBALL

Beilein talks to Pistons

A person with knowledge of the situation said Michigan's John Beilein has interviewed for the Detroit Pistons' coaching vacancy. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because he was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter. Beilein led the Wolverines to the NCAA championship game this past season, the second time in six years he'd accomplished that. Michigan lost to Louisville in 2013 and Villanova this year. The Pistons are searching for a new coach after Stan Van Gundy's ouster. Van Gundy spent four seasons as coach, and he was also in charge of basketball operations. Detroit now has to fill both those roles. Beilein, 65, has been at Michigan for 11 seasons. ESPN first reported Beilein's interview with the Pistons.

BASEBALL

Kershaw back on DL

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw has returned to the disabled list, this time with a strained lower back. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner experienced tightness during his five-inning outing against Philadelphia on Thursday. The Dodgers made the move Friday before their game at Colorado. The 30-year-old left-hander has spent time on the DL in each of the past two seasons with a back injury. Kershaw's start this week was his first after nearly a month on the disabled list with left biceps tendinitis. He said Thursday that he's "frustrated, disappointed I can't contribute to the team. Being on the DL's no fun." Kershaw is 1-4 this season with a 2.76 ERA spanning eight starts. To take Kershaw's place on the roster, the team recalled right-hander Brock Stewart from Class AAA Oklahoma City.

Dahl breaks foot

The Colorado Rockies have placed outfielder David Dahl on the 10-day disabled list with a broken right foot and reinstated second baseman DJ LeMahieu. Dahl suffered his injury when he fouled a pitch off his foot Wednesday against San Francisco. He's hitting .275 with 4 home runs and 13 RBI. Dahl, 24, was a first-round pick by the Rockies in 2012. LeMahieu was in the starting lineup Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers and batting leadoff. He was placed on the disabled list on May 14 with a sprained left thumb. It was the second stint on the DL this season for the two-time All-Star who's hitting .279.

Davies on 10-day DL

The Milwaukee Brewers have placed starting pitcher Zach Davies on the 10-day disabled list with right rotator cuff inflammation and recalled first baseman-outfielder Ji-Man Choi from Class AAA Colorado Springs. The Brewers announced the moves before their interleague road game Friday night against the Chicago White Sox. Davies was placed on the DL retroactive to May 30, when the right-hander allowed 5 runs and 8 hits over 5 innings in a 6-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. It was just his second start since a three-plus-week stint on the DL in May for the same injury. Davies, who was a team-best 17-9 last year, is 2-5 with a 5.23 ERA. Choi has had two previous stints in the big leagues this year with Milwaukee, hitting .267 with a solo home run in 17 plate appearances.

Red Sox release Ramirez

The Boston Red Sox have released Hanley Ramirez, a week after designating him for assignment. The AL East leaders made the move before playing at Houston on Friday night. The Red Sox are responsible for the $15.25 million remaining on his contract, but the move avoids Ramirez triggering a $22 million salary for 2019. Ramirez was designated for assignment on May 25 to make room on the roster for second baseman Dustin Pedroia, who was activated from the disabled list after recovering from knee surgery. Ramirez hit .254 with 6 home runs and 29 RBI in 44 games this season as a designated hitter and first baseman. He struggled in May, batting just .163 with 3 home runs and 12 RBI. The 34-year-old signed a four-year, $88 million contract before the 2015 season.

FOOTBALL

49ers' Bolden suspended

San Francisco 49ers receiver Victor Bolden has been suspended for the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances. The league announced the ban on Friday. Bolden will be eligible to participate in the offseason and preseason games and can return to the active roster on Oct. 1, following San Francisco's fourth game. Bolden said in a statement that he unknowingly used a substance on the NFL banned list. He said he takes full responsibility for not verifying the ingredients of the supplement and will be better educated in the future. Bolden spent last season on special teams where he returned 19 kicks for 396 yards and 4 punts for 23 yards.

SEC

New rules will relax intra-league transfers

The SEC has relaxed two rules regarding intra-league transfers, clearing the way for former Mississippi receiver Van Jefferson to play at Florida this fall and opening the door for Alabama offensive lineman Brandon Kennedy to be eligible for a rival school this season.

SEC presidents and chancellors passed legislation Friday in Destin, Fla., that allows players at a school under NCAA sanctions to transfer to another institution within the conference without sitting out a season. Florida and Texas A&M sponsored the proposal, with Jefferson reaping the immediate benefits.

Jefferson, a fourth-year junior, caught 42 passes for 456 yards and a touchdown in 2017 for Ole Miss. He had 999 yards receiving in two seasons before transferring to Florida this offseason. He still has to gain clearance from the NCAA, but that seems like a formality after six other former Ole Miss players were cleared to play this season after transferring, including Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson. The Rebels are halfway through a two-year postseason ban.

The SEC also passed a rule that allows players who have received their degrees from SEC schools to transfer within the conference and play right away, without the need for a waiver. Previously, the SEC required grad transfers to sit out a season if they switched to another SEC school. NCAA rules allow athletes who have graduated to transfer without sitting out a season, but the SEC rule trumped the NCAA bylaw.

The tweak to the SEC graduate transfer rule was first proposed by Georgia during spring meetings in 2017, after defensive back Maurice Smith in the summer of 2016 transferred from Alabama to Georgia. Alabama Coach Nick Saban remained steadfast on following the letter of the SEC’s law, but eventually Smith got a waiver to play immediately for Georgia Coach Kirby Smart, a former Alabama assistant.

At the SEC Meetings in Destin, coaches were concerned that relaxing transfer rules would go too far and eventually allow athletes to transfer to any school and play immediately. That sort of movement is allowed in some non-revenue sports, but not in football, basketball, baseball and hockey.

Sports on 06/02/2018