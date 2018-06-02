Ozark's Bryant Burns shows well at Natural State camp

— Ozark tight end-linebacker Bryant Burns is one of the better 2020 prospects in the state and his performance at the Natural State Elite Camp on Saturday didn’t hurt his cause.

“It’s a great opportunity to show schools in the state what we can do,” Burns said. “I think it’s a big deal to help build football around the state.”

Burns, 6-3, 210 pounds, had 74 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 5 quarterback hurries, 4 forced fumbles, 2 recovered fumbles, 1 interception and 4 pass breakups last year. He also had 33 receptions for 748 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He recorded 4.75 seconds in the 40 yard dash and 4.34 seconds in the shuttle at the camp.

“I would like to get the 40 down to below a 4.7 which I’m hoping I can get it before the end of the summer,” Burns said.

Arkansas coach Chad Morris, offensive coordinator Joe Craddock, receivers coach Justin Stepp, tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr., offensive line coach Dustin Fry, defensive coordinator John Chavis and defensive end coach Steve Caldwell attended the camp.

Ouachita Baptist hosted the event at Cliff Harris Stadium. Other in-state schools on hand were Arkansas State, Central Arkansas, Harding, Arkansas Tech, Henderson State, Arkansas-Monticello, Southern Arkansas, Hendrix, Lyon College and Arkansas Baptist.

Burns embraced the chance to preform in front of so many college coaches.

“It’s great to get all of the exposure with all of the coaches and I just came out here and just want to play,” he said. “Just come on out here so they can see us and we can go play for them because at the end of the day that’s what it’s about.”

He’ll attend Arkansas’ camp on Sunday and an upcoming mega camp at Memphis along with some other in-state camps.

Burn’s versatility gives him a chance to play on both sides of the ball, but he prefers linebacker.

“I like to hit,” Burns said. “When I line up… I just want I know it sounds bad, but you want to hurt the other guy on the other side of the ball. You don’t want to hurt his career, but you want to hit him. At linebacker you get to to that every play.”