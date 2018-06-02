Pakistan swears in caretaker premier

ISLAMABAD — A former Pakistani chief justice was sworn in Friday as the caretaker prime minister for an interim period of two months, hours after Pakistan’s president dissolved the powerful lower house of parliament.

It was only the third time in Pakistan’s history that the National Assembly finished its five-year term. Nasir-ul-Mulk, who has a reputation as a defender of democratic institutions, will run the government pending results of July 25 parliamentary elections.

President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath of office at a ceremony attended by the political and military leadership.

Incumbent Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi resigned at midnight Thursday, ending a brief but turbulent tenure since July 2017 when he replaced Nawaz Sharif, who is now on trial for corruption and has been barred from running for office. However, his ruling Pakistan Muslim League party remains the strongest in parliament.

Both the party and the opposition had agreed on Mulk, who served as Pakistan’s chief justice from 2014 to 2015, as interim premier.