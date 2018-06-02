RoughRiders use four in the 7th to come from behind on Travs

The Frisco RoughRiders scored four times in the bottom of the seventh inning to turn a 12-9 deficit into a 13-12 victory at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, Texas.

Michael O'Neill opened the inning with a double to right-center field and scored on Hunter Cole's single to make it 12-10. After Jose Trevino popped up, Josh Morgan singled to right to move Cole to second.

The Travelers brought in Matt Walker to replaced Tyler Jackson on the mound. Preston Beck doubled to right-center field to score Cole to make it 12-11. Walker fired a wild pitch that allowed Morgan to score to tie the game at 12-12. While covering the plate, Walker failed to catch the throw from catcher Joe DeCarlo which allowed Beck to score to make it 13-12.

The Travelers, despite having 16 hits and hitting 8 for 19 with runners in scoring position, had only one base runner in the last two innings and failed to score.

Eric Filia led the Travelers by going 5 for 5 with 2 doubles, 5 RBI and scored 2 runs. Braden Bishop went 3 for 6 and scored twice.

Cole led the RoughRiders by going 4 for 5 and scoring twice. Frisco finished with 19 hits, seven going for extra bases. They hit 9 for 16 with runners in scoring position.

Walker (1-1) took the loss for the Travelers, allowing 1 run -- none earned -- in 1 2/3 innings. Adam Choplick (2-1) pitched a scoreless 1 1/3 innings in relief while Reed Garrett earned his third save of the season.

