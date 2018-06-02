Six-run fourth sparks Florida

GAINESVILLE REGIONAL

FLORIDA 13, COLUMBIA 5

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Wil Dalton drove in six runs, and overall No. 1 seed Florida began its quest for a second consecutive national championship with a victory against Columbia.

The Gators (43-17) entered regional play having lost six of their last seven games, including two in a row at the Southeastern Conference Tournament by a combined score of 19-2.

Coach Kevin O'Sullivan's team was in trouble again early against the Lions (20-29), but Jonathan India and Dalton hit consecutive two-run doubles in a six-run fourth inning to put the Gators ahead for good. Dalton, a sophomore playing in his first NCAA Tournament game, also had an RBI double in the first, a run-scoring single in the third and a two-run home run in the eighth.

Jordan Butler (6-1) allowed two hits and a run in five innings of relief for the victory.

Ty Wiest (2-5) got the loss.

JACKSONVILLE 5,

FLORIDA ATLANTIC 3

Sam Armstrong drove in three runs, including a pair with his seventh home run of the season, and Jacksonville beat Florida Atlantic.

Armstrong's two-run shot to right center in the fourth inning got the Dolphins (40-19) on the scoreboard. His RBI single up the middle in the fifth put Jacksonville ahead for good.

ATHENS REGIONAL

TROY 6, DUKE 0

ATHENS, Ga. -- Joey Denison drove in four runs to help Troy upset Duke.

Brody Binder and Rigsby Mosley each drove in runs to help the third-seeded Trojans (42-19) earn a rain-delayed victory. Troy will face the Campbell-Georgia winner tonight after Duke (40-16) faces the loser of the other opening-round game in an elimination matchup.

The game was delayed for 5 hours, 25 minutes due to lightning and rain that led officials to postpone the Campbell-Georgia game until today.

AUSTIN REGIONAL

TEXAS A&M 10,

INDIANA 3

AUSTIN, Texas -- John Doxakis had a career-high 12 strikeouts while allowing only 1 hit over 6 innings as Texas A&M won its 10th consecutive NCAA regional game, defeating Indiana.

Doxakis (8-5) struck out the first five batters he faced. The sophomore left-hander, who had 10 strikeouts against Auburn in the SEC Tournament last week, walked 2 and gave up 1 unearned run.

Zach DeLoach and Logan Foster each had three hits for the Aggies (40-20), who are the No. 3 seed in Austin.

TEXAS 10, TEXAS SOUTHERN 0

Chase Shugart pitched six scoreless innings, DJ Petrinsky hit a three-run home run and Big 12 champion Texas beat Texas Southern 10-0.

Kody Clemens, the Big 12 player of the year and son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens, had a two-run single in the fifth for the Longhorns (38-20). David Hamilton then stole home to make it 9-0

Shugart (5-3) limited SWAC Tournament champ Texas Southern (27-27) to four singles while striking out five without a walk.

CHAPEL HILL REGIONAL

NORTH CAROLINA 11,

NORTH CAROLINA A&T 0

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Michael Busch drove in five runs to help No. 6 national seed North Carolina beat North Carolina A&T (32-24).

Busch had a two-run double in the third inning and a three-run home run in a five-run fourth for the Tar Heels (39-18). UNC finished with 10 hits and got a strong outing from starter Cooper Criswell (5-2), who allowed three hits with six strikeouts in six shutout innings.

HOUSTON 9, PURDUE 1

Lael Lockhart Jr. homered, Joe Davis drove in two runs and Houston beat Purdue.

Lockhart's three-run home run in the ninth helped the third-seeded Cougars (37-23) advance to face North Carolina, the tournament's No. 6 overall seed, tonight after the second-seeded Boilermakers (37-20) face North Carolina A&T in an elimination game.

Aaron Fletcher (7-3) went the distance, allowing four hits and no earned runs. Tanner Andrews (7-5) gave up 4 runs on 7 hits in 5 innings for Purdue.

CLEMSON REGIONAL

VANDERBILT 2,

ST. JOHN'S 0

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Drake Fellows threw seven scoreless innings to lead Vanderbilt over St. John's (39-16).

Fellows (7-4) allowed just 3 hits and 2 walks while striking out 8 for Vanderbilt (32-25). Reid Schaller pitched a scoreless eighth and Chandler Day finished the shutout an inning later.

CONWAY REGIONAL

WASHINGTON 7,

CONNECTICUT 1

CONWAY, S.C. -- Levi Jordan and AJ Graffanino had three hits apiece, including RBI singles in a five-run eighth inning, to lift third-seeded Washington over No. 2 seed Connecticut.

Joe DeMers (7-3) held UConn (35-21-1) to six hits over eight innings to keep Washington (31-23) out front. He struck out six and retired 14 of 15 batters at one stretch.

COASTAL CAROLINA 16,

LIU-BROOKLYN 1

Kieton Rivers had a three-run homer and a two-run double as 2016 College World Series champion Coastal Carolina opened the NCAA Tournament with a pounding of LIU-Brooklyn.

The Chanticleers (43-17) will face Washington (31-23) in a winner's bracket contest today. LIU-Brooklyn (31-25) faces an elimination game in its first NCAA appearance since 1972 against UConn (35-21-1).

CORVALLIS REGIONAL

LSU 6, SAN DIEGO ST. 4

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Jacob Maekawa hit a two-run double in the second inning and LSU went on to defeat San Diego State in the opening game of the Corvallis Regional.

The second-seeded Tigers (38-25), who are making their seventh consecutive trip to the postseason, advanced to today's winner's bracket.

LSU starter Nick Bush went 5 innings, allowing 3 runs on 4 hits. Devin Fontenot (3-0) got the victory in 3 innings of relief, allowing 1 run on 3 hits with 4 strikeouts.

DELAND REGIONAL

OKLAHOMA STATE 9,

SOUTH FLORIDA 2

DELAND, Fla. -- Colin Simpson had three hits, and Oklahoma State defeated South Florida in the first game of the DeLand Regional.

The game was tied 1-1 before the Cowboys' Carson McCusker opened the fifth inning with a home run to left center. Christian Funk extended it to 4-1 in the sixth with a two-run shot to right.

Oklahoma State (30-24-1), which will play in the winner's bracket today, broke it open in the ninth with four runs, including a two-run double by Jon Littell.

STETSON 8, HARTFORD 3

Brooks Wilson had two hits and drove in three runs, and No. 11 national seed Stetson defeated Hartford.

The game was tied at three going into the bottom of the seventh before the Hatters scored five consecutive runs. Austin Bogart scored the go-ahead run in the seventh on a Wilson double down the right-field line. Wilson also had a two-run single in the eighth.

GREENVILLE REGIONAL

SOUTH CAROLINA 8,

OHIO STATE 3

South Carolina pushed ahead with five runs in the seventh inning to beat Ohio State.

The second-seeded Gamecocks (34-24) trailed 2-0 before the big inning, which included Danny Blair's three-run home run. Justin Row followed with a two-run single in the six-hit inning that pushed South Carolina to a 5-2 lead.

The Gamecocks added three runs in the eighth and finished with 14 hits.

EAST CAROLINA 16,

UNC WILMINGTON 7

Connor Litton homered and drove in four runs, and East Carolina beat UNC Wilmington.

Drew Henrickson added three RBI to help the top-seeded Pirates (44-16) earn a matchup with second-seeded South Carolina today. The fourth-seeded Seahawks (37-22) take on No. 3 seed Ohio State in an elimination game.

LUBBOCK REGIONAL

TEXAS TECH 9,

N. MEXICO STATE 2

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Zach Rheams homered in the first inning, Michael Davis drove in three runs and Texas Tech opened with a victory over New Mexico State.

The Red Raiders (40-17) went ahead to stay with a three-run first, when Grant Little had an RBI double before Rheams hit his 14th homer of the season. Rheams had also homered in his previous at-bat against New Mexico State, a game-ending solo shot in a 2-1 victory two months ago.

Joey Ortiz homered for WAC tournament champion New Mexico State (40-21).

LOUISVILLE 13,

KENT STATE 6

Logan Wyatt hit a grand slam in the first and added a three-run home run an inning later to help power Louisville over Kent State.

Wyatt's seven RBI matched Louisville's single-game record for an NCAA Tournament game.

MINNEAPOLIS REGIONAL

UCLA 6, GONZAGA 5

MINNEAPOLIS -- UCLA erupted for four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to stun Gonzaga (32-23) in the Minneapolis Regional.

Chase Strumpf had three hits for the Bruins (37-19), who rallied from a 5-2 deficit with four timely hits and a game-winning sacrifice fly.

RALEIGH REGIONAL

AUBURN 13,

NORTHEASTERN 4

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Edouard Julien and Steven Williams each hit three-run home runs to help Auburn beat Northeastern in the Raleigh Regional.

Julien hit his three-run shot in the first inning, while Williams followed in the fourth. Williams finished 4 for 4 with four RBI for the Tigers (40-21), the No. 2 seed in the regional.

RALEIGH REGIONAL

ARMY 5, N.C. STATE 1

Rob Regine hit an RBI double, Tyler Giovinco pitched into the seventh inning and Army upset North Carolina State.

Anthony Giachin had a run-scoring single to help the fourth-seeded Black Knights (37-22) earn just the fourth NCAA Tournament victory in program history. Army will play second-seeded Auburn (40-21) tonight after the Wolfpack (40-17) face Northeastern (36-20) in an elimination game.

Giovinco (9-5) allowed six singles and only one extra-base hit.

STANFORD REGOPNAL

CAL STATE FULLERTON 6,

BAYLOR 2

STANFORD, Calif. -- Brett Borgogno hit a two-run double in the second inning and Cal State Fullerton went on to beat Baylor.

The third-seeded Titans (33-23) will play the winner of Friday's late game between top-seed Stanford and No. 4 Wright State.

Fullerton, which has won four national titles, is making its 27th consecutive appearance in the postseason.

Colton Eastman (10-3) went 7 innings, allowing 2 runs on 4 hits with 8 strikeouts for the victory.

TALLAHASSEE REGIONAL

OKLAHOMA 20,

MISSISSIPPI STATE 10

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Oklahoma scored nine runs in the seventh inning and had its most runs in an NCAA baseball regional tournament game since 1999, helping the Sooners defeat Mississippi State in the opening game of the Tallahassee Regional on Friday.

The Sooners, who trailed 10-7 after 6 innings, sent 15 batters to the plate in the seventh as they got 7 hits and took advantage of 2 errors. Thomas Hughes had two hits in the inning, while Brandon Zaragoza and Cade Harris each drove in two runs.

Zaragoza went 4-for-7 and drove in four runs, while Justin Mitchell, Kyle Mendenhall and Blake Brewster all had three hits.

SAMFORD 7, FLORIDA STATE 6

Justin Edens had three hits and Samford took advantage of three Florida State errors to defeat the No. 7 national seed.

The Bulldogs led 6-1 going into the bottom of the fifth before the Seminoles drew within a run. Samford got a much-needed insurance run in the seventh when C.J. Van Eyk balked in a run.

Stephen Wells led off the Florida State eighth with a walk and scored on a Drew Mendoza double. The Seminoles were unable to bring Mendoza in with the tying run.

