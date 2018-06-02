Sports calendar

OUACHITA BAPTIST GIRLS TEAM CAMP

JUNE 4-5 Junior high and senior high teams. Cost $95 per player. Registration June 4, 10 a.m.-11 a.m. For more information, contact Garry Crowder at 870-210-0138 or email crowderg@obu.edu.

JUNE 6-7 Junior high and senior high teams. Cost $95 per player. Registration June 6, 10 a.m.-11 a.m. For more information, contact Garry Crowder at 870-210-0138 or email crowderg@obu.edu.

OUACHITA BAPTIST BOYS BASKETBALL CAMP

JUNE 13-14 Senior-high teams only. Cost $300 per team. For more information call Dennis Nutt at 870-245-5184 or email nuttd@obu.edu .

JULY 15-18 Dennis Nutt Shooting Camp for boys ages 8- and up. Cost $300 for those staying overnight and $175 for commuters. For more information call Dennis Nutt at 870-245-5184 or email nuttd@obu.edu.