Venezuela to free 39 jailed activists

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuelan officials said Friday that they are releasing 39 jailed activists whom government opponents consider to be political prisoners.

Among them are former Mayor Daniel Ceballos, who had been detained for four years for promoting protests in the western city of San Cristobal, according to Venezuela’s Supreme Court.

President Nicolas Maduro had said after being re-elected May 20 in a contested victory that he wanted to reconcile the fractured nation.

Maduro said on state television Friday that the freed prisoners had him to thank for going home, despite having been prosecuted for their crimes.

“It’s a sign of strength and not weakness, as some have said,” Maduro said. “No more violence, please. No more war.”

Human-rights groups say that even after this round of releases, more than 300 political prisoners remained illegally jailed in Venezuela.

U.S.: 12 militants killed in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia — The U.S. military said it has carried out an airstrike outside Somalia’s capital that killed 12 al-Shabab extremists.

The U.S. Africa Command has carried out at least 15 such airstrikes this year against the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab, which continues to hold some rural areas of the Horn of Africa nation.

Dozens of U.S. airstrikes were carried out last year after President Donald Trump’s administration approved expanded military operations against al-Shabab, which was blamed for an October truck bombing in Mogadishu that killed more than 500 people.

The new statement says the U.S. military assesses that no civilians were killed in Thursday’s strike about 30 miles southwest of Mogadishu. The U.S. has faced accusations in recent months of killing civilians in joint operations with Somali forces against al-Shabab.

Spanish premier to ease austerity

MADRID — Prime Minister-elect Pedro Sanchez vowed Friday to root out the corruption that helped bring down Spain’s outgoing conservative government and pledged to help people affected by years of public spending cuts under his predecessor, Mariano Rajoy.

Minutes after narrowly winning a no-confidence vote in parliament, the Socialist party leader signaled a change in tone and priorities from Rajoy’s unbending commitment to reducing the national debt during his more than six years as prime minister.

Sanchez, the 46-year-old head of what has been Spain’s main opposition party, has never held a government post.

He said he would address what he called the “social emergencies” of Spaniards after years of austerity.

“I’m aware of the responsibility and the complex political moment of our country,” Sanchez said in brief comments to reporters after the 180-169 vote in the Congress of Deputies, Spain’s parliament. One lawmaker abstained.

Sanchez will be sworn in today by King Felipe VI at the Zarzuela Palace in Madri.