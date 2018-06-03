Home /
AAC Delta preview party full of artistic expression(s)
By Cary Jenkins
PHOTO BY CARY JENKINS
Arkansas Art Center Executive Director Todd Herman welcomed guests to a program preceding the 60th Annual Delta Exhibition's Member Preview Party on May 24.
The annual exhibit of regional art, he explained, "is a wonderful opportunity to see what's being made out there right now." The program, held in the Art Center's theater, was a chance to hear from the jurors about their selections and announce award winners.
Guests at the preview had the first look of the 52 works by 46 artists selected from 1,424 entries open to artists born or living in Arkansas and surrounding states. During the reception, they also enjoyed music by the Grassfire Bluegrass Band and southern style treats of fried catfish, slaw and banana pudding. The signature drink of the evening was Jubilee Tea.
