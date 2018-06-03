Arkansans Across the Minors

Minor leagues/independent

Position players

PLAYER;COLLEGE/HOME;POS;AFFILIATION, LOCATION;AVG.;G;AB;R;H;2B;3B;HR;RBI;SB

Forrestt Allday;UCA;CF;AA Padres, El Paso, Texas;.243;42;148;18;36;5;0;0;4;0

Jonathan Davis;UCA/Camden;OF;AA Blue Jays, Manchester, N.H.;.292;47;192;45;56;13;2;2;15;15

Dominic Ficociello;Arkansas;1B;AA Tigers, Erie, Pa.;.286;44;168;19;48;8;0;4;27;3

Zach George;ASU/Paragould;1B;AA Pirates, Altoona, Pa.;.290;34;107;15;31;5;0;1;11;0

David Harris;SAU;OF;independent, Little Falls, N.J.;.288;13;52;9;15;2;0;2;7;1

Stuart Levy;ASU/Benton;C;High-A Orioles, Frederick, Md.;.135;18;52;5;7;0;0;1;4;0

Matt Reynolds*;Arkansas;3B;AAA Nationals, Syracuse, N.Y.;.235;28;98;23;23;9;0;1;9;1

Ryan Scott*;UALR/NLR;OF;High-A Red Sox, Salem, Va.;.214;34;112;14;24;6;1;1;13;2

Chad Spanberger;Arkansas;1B;A Rockies, Asheville, N.C.;.324;46;179;31;58;10;2;10;36;12

Bobby Wernes*;Arkansas;3B;AA Rockies, Hartford, Conn.;.242;12;33;4;8;2;1;0;6;0

Andy Wilkins*;Arkansas;1B;AA Twins, Chattanooga, Tenn.;.000;0;0;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Pitchers

PLAYER;COLLEGE/HOME;AFFILIATION, LOCATION;W-L;ERA;G;GS;SV;IP;H;BB;SO

Barrett Astin;UA/Forrest City;Independent, Kansas City, Kan..;2-0;4.58;8;2;0;19.2;24;4;11

D.J. Baxendale;UA/Jacksonville;AAA Twins, Rochester, N.Y.;0-2;4.26;12;3;0;25.1;29;6;22

Jalen Beeks;UA/Fayetteville;AAA Red Sox, Pawtucket, R.I.;3-3;2.56;10;10;0;56.1;41;14;80

Cannon Chadwick+;Arkansas;Short-A Mets, Brooklyn, N.Y.;0-0;12.60;4;0;0;5.0;7;6;7

Ethan Clark*;Greenwood;High-A Marlins, Jupiter, Fla.;0-0;0.00;2;1;0;5.0;2;2;7

Torey Deshazier;Ark. Bap/Pine Bluff;Independent, Utica, Mich.;0-0;0.00;6;0;2;7.0;3;4;10

Dillon Drabble^;Texarkana;A Royals, Lexington, Ky.;0-1;45.00;2;0;0;1.0;2;2;2

Connor Eller;OBU/Sylvan Hills;High-A Blue Jays, Dunedin, Fla.;2-2;5.64;16;1;0;22.1;34;7;18

Gray Fenter;W. Memphis;A Orioles, Salisbury, Md.;2-2;6.85;11;2;0;23.2;28;11;27

Michael Gunn;UA/Wilson;Independent, Cleburne, Texas;0-0;0.00;4;0;0;7.0;1;4;5

Zach Jackson;Arkansas;AA Blue Jays, Manchester, N.H.;1-1;2.01;16;0;2;22.1;10;22;28

Trey Killian+;UA/Mtn. Home;High-A Rockies, Lancaster, Calif.;0-2;9.75;6;6;;24.0;36;28;15

Jackson Lowery;UA/UCA/PA;Independent, Kansas City, Kan..;0-0;0.00;5;0;0;6.1;3;2;8

Cory Malcom^;UALR;A Cardinals, Peoria, Ill.;0-1;5.14;7;0;1;7.0;7;6;15

Ryne Stanek#;Arkansas;AAA Rays, Durham, N.C.;0-1;1.86;10;0;2;9.2;5;6;17

Trevor Stephan;Arkansas;AA Yankees, Trenton, N.J.;3-2;2.65;9;9;0;51.0;34;12;61

James Teague^;Arkansas;High-A Orioles, Frederick, Md.;1-2;7.07;10;0;2;14.0;15;9;15

Ty Tice;UCA/Prairie Grove;High-A Blue Jays, Dunedin, Fla.;2-2;1.50;17;0;7;18.0;10;7;20

Ashur Tolliver;Sylvan Hills;Independent, Cent. Islip, N.Y.;0-1;3.37;9;0;0;8.0;6;5;10

Zac Treece;OBU/Hot Springs;Independent, York, Pa.;0-1;19.28;5;0;0;4.2;13;3;5

Hunter Wood;Rogers Heritage;AAA Rays, Durham, N.C..;1-1;3.04;15;2;2;26.2;17;9;40

Daniel Wright;ASU;AA Reds, Pensacola, Fla.;2-3;4.98;11;11;0;56.0;55;13;42

Tyler Zuber;ASU/White Hall;A Royals, Lexington, Ky.;0-2;3.06;14;0;6;17.2;17;3;30

Through Thursday's games

*on disabled list #called up to parent club ^demoted +released

