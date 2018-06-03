Art of Wine Festival features a party and a dinner

Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., hosts the 18th annual Art of Wine Festival Friday-Saturday, consisting of the following:

• Uncorked! The Party of the Summer, 7 p.m. Friday. Wine, beer, spirits and food from local restaurants, plus live music, art and games in the center's indoor and outdoor spaces. Tickets, $75, include unlimited wine and food samples and more. VIP tickets, if any remain, are $150; they cover early entry to the event, access to all food, wine and a VIP tasting room with reserved selections of wines as well as additional food and live music.

• Winemaker's Dinner, 6 p.m. Saturday, featuring wines by E&J Gallo Winery paired with a six-course meal prepared by Bordinos Restaurant & Wine Bar, plus live and silent auctions. Dinner tickets are $225, $50 of which is tax-deductible.

Attendees must be 21 or older. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit the website, waltonartscenter.org.

'Terror Tuesday'

The Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock, will screen $2 horror movies for its Terror Tuesday Summer Series, starting with the 6 p.m. Tuesday showing of the 1927 silent classic Metropolis.

The rest of the lineup (all screenings at 6 p.m.; films are not rated):

• June 12: Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1920)

• June 19: Dead Men Walk (1943)

• June 26: Night of the Living Dead (1968)

• July 10: House on Haunted Hill (1959)

• July 17: The Last Man on Earth (1964)

• July 24: The Vampire Bat (1933)

• July 31: Little Shop of Horrors (1960)

Tickets are $2. Call (501) 320-5715 or visit the website, ronrobinsontheater.org.

An Act of God

Arkansas Public Theatre will stage An Act of God by David Javerbaum, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and June 14-16 and 2 p.m. June 10 and 17 at the Victory Theater, 116 S. Second St., Rogers. The play contains adult language and is not recommended for those under 17. Sponsors are Ron and Julie Hayes. Cabaret seats are $25 or $40 per two-person table; balcony seats are $18. Call (479) 631-8988 or visit the website, arkansaspublictheatre.org.

New Play Festival

TheatreSquared will hold its 10th annual Arkansas New Play Festival, Saturday-June 17 at TheatreSquared's home, Nadine Baum Studios, 505 W. Spring St., Fayetteville, and in the Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville.

The lineup (unless otherwise noted, presented in rehearsed staged reading format with a professional cast):

• Among the Western Dinka by Russell Sharman, 2 p.m June 10, Crystal Bridges; 3 p.m. June 16, TheatreSquared.

• Black Book by Austin Ashford, 11 a.m. June 10, Crystal Bridges; 1 p.m. June 17, TheatreSquared.

• Crossing Mnisose by Mary Kathryn Nagle, 7:30 p.m. June 14, TheatreSquared; selections, 4 p.m. June 15, The Record in Bentonville, for attendees of the 2018 Native American Cultural Symposium.

• Staging the Daffy Dame by Anne Garcia-Romero, 5 p.m. June 10, Crystal Bridges; 7:30 p.m. June 15, TheatreSquared.

• Until Just Moistened: A One-Woman Play With Crumbs by Crescent Dragonwagon with songs by Bill Haymes. A staged reading, in partnership with Ropeswing Group in Bentonville, at 1 p.m. Saturday at The Preacher's Son, 201 N.W. A St., Bentonville, comes with a serving of restaurant's specialty blue cornbread. Workshop performances, 7:30 p.m. June 16, 4 p.m. June 17, TheatreSquared. Passholders must reserve seats in advance for all three shows.

Special presentations will include the annual Young Playwrights Showcase, featuring short plays by Arkansas high school students, and an encore presentation of Scratch That! by the NWA Latin/x Youth Theatre Project.

A limited number of all-access, two-weekend passes are $50. Single tickets are $10-$15 per event; for Fayetteville performances, it includes a selection of free, Arkansas craft beers on tap. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit the website, playarkansas.com.

Two-play auditions

The Weekend Theater, West Seventh and Chester streets, Little Rock, will hold auditions at 10 a.m. June 23 and 6 p.m. June 24 for two plays:

• The House That Will Not Stand by Marcus Gardley. Production dates are Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, Sept. 7-9, 13-15. Rehearsals begin July 28. Email director Felicia Richardson at feliciaybr@hotmail.com.

• Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling. Production dates are Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, Dec. 7-9 and 13-15. Rehearsals begin Oct. 13. Email director Duane Jackson at hduanejackson@gmail.com.

Actors need to attend only one audition session. Auditions for both shows will consist of cold readings from the script. Provide a head shot.

The theater is also seeking submissions of one-act plays for its inaugural Playwrights Week, no more than 10-40 minutes in length and with casts of between two and four people. The competition is open to "playwrights in Pulaski County, the Mississippi Alluvial Plain and the West Gulf Coast Plain," according to a news release.

All scripts must address a social justice issue and cannot have had a full production in Arkansas. The script can be in any genre except musicals. Playwrights must be at least 18 years old, present for the production work and performances and open to feedback, and are responsible for their own travel and lodging. There is a reading fee of $15 for each play.

Submission deadline is July 11. Selections will be announced by Sept. 1. The chosen playwrights will work with a director and cast affiliated with the Weekend Theater to produce a staged reading of four plays Oct. 28-Nov. 3. Visit weekendtheater.org or email twtplaywrightsweek2018@gmail.com.

Small works sought

July 20 is the deadline for Arkansas artists to submit entries for the Arkansas Arts Council's 2019 "Small Works on Paper" touring visual arts exhibition.

The annual exhibition showcases artwork on paper no larger than 18 by 24 inches by members of the Arkansas Artist Registry, an online gallery open to all Arkansas artists age 18 and up. An out-of-state juror selects a maximum of 40 pieces for the exhibition and awards cash prizes -- Best in Show, $500; Juror's Choice, $300; and Merit Award, $200.

Artists may enter up to three works; fee of $10 per entry, $25 for three. Works must have been completed within the last two years. Artists whose work is selected will be notified in September 2018. The 2019 exhibition will open at the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas in Pine Bluff in January. Submit work online at the website, arkansasarts.org/Programs/Small-Works-On-Paper/submit-work; call (501) 324-9767 or email cheri.leffew@arkansas.gov.

Style on 06/03/2018