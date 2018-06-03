Bishop's 2 HRs lift Travs on the road

TRAVELERS 6, ROUGHRIDERS 3

FRISCO, Texas -- Braden Bishop homered twice for the first time in his career in lifting the Arkansas Travelers over the Frisco RoughRiders 6-3 in front of 7,036 fans at Dr Pepper Ballpark.

Bishop belted a two-run home run in the sixth inning and added another home run in the eighth as the Travs improved to 3-2 on the road trip.

The Travs' lead-off batter is 15 of 26 in his last five games, has at least two hits in all five games and has increased his batting average from .231 at the start of the trip to .274 entering tonight's series finale.

A four-run sixth inning allowed Arkansas to overcome a 2-1 deficit.

Frisco starter Tyler Davis hit Beau Amaral with a pitch and walked Joe DeCarlo to start the sixth inning.

Adam Parks relieved Davis and gave up a one-out, two-run single to Yonathan Mendoza that put Arkansas in front 3-2.

Bishop followed with his fifth home run of the season, a line drive over the left-field fence.

His second home run of the contest came off Locke St. John with two outs in the eighth inning.

Scott Kuzminsky (1-0) came on in relief of starter Spencer Hermann in the fourth inning to pick up the victory. Kuzminsky allowed only one hit in four innings, striking out none and walking none.

David McKay pitched the final two innings, giving up a home run to Preston Beck in the ninth inning.

Joey Curletta's two-out single in the fifth inning gave Arkansas its first run. Curletta, Bishop, Mendoza and Eric Filia all had two hits for Arkansas, which out hit Frisco 9-8.

Sports on 06/03/2018