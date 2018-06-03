Home / Latest News /
Dallas woman says she killed husband because he beat the cat
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:18 p.m.
- Comments (3)
- aAFont Size
DALLAS — Dallas police say a 47-year-old woman has told detectives she shot and killed her husband because he had been beating the family cat.
Authorities say Mary Harrison has been arrested and jailed on a murder charge in the slaying of her 49-year-old husband Dexter Harrison. She's being held on $100,000 bond.
Mary Harrison told authorities that the shooting Saturday occurred during an argument. Dexter Harrison was taken to a hospital where he died.
In a statement Sunday, Dallas police say Harrison told officers that her husband had been beating the cat.
Neighbors say the family cat recently went missing, Mary Harrison had posted signs about it disappearing and the pet eventually returned.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Dallas woman says she killed husband because he beat the cat
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 3 of 3 total comments
DoyleV says... June 3, 2018 at 3:40 p.m.
Don’t blame her!!!
( permalink | suggest removal )
AuntPetunia says... June 3, 2018 at 3:46 p.m.
The husband was committing a felony and, as such, was responsible for any deaths that occur as a result of his actions. Therefore, he is the only one to blame for his death. The lady deserves a medal.
( permalink | suggest removal )
skeptic1 says... June 3, 2018 at 4:24 p.m.
AuntPetunia..unfortunately dogs and cats under the law are considered property and the destruction of property only becomes a felony if the monetary value is significant. The laws need to change though because dogs and cats are family members.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.