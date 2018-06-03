DBU ends deficit in short order

FAYETTEVILLE — Dallas Baptist hit four home runs in the third inning, all against Oral Roberts starter Miguel Ausua, in its 18-9 victory in Saturday afternoon’s elimination game at the NCAA Fayetteville Regional.

Luke Bandy, formerly of Bentonville, Devlin Granberg and Jimmy Glowenke hit solo shots in the span of four batters, and Tim Millard added a two-run shot as the Patriots made up a 4-0 deficit in short order.

Bandy and Granberg opened the inning with back-to-back home runs, and after Asusa struck out Jameson Hannah, Glowenke followed with his 10th home run of the year.

After three balls went over the outfield fence, Garrett Wolforth got an infield single on a dribbler to third base.

The power returned with Millard’s deep ball, which gave the Patriots a 5-4 lead, their first of the weekend.

Ausua struck out Kody Funderburk, gave up a double to Matt Duce and got the hook after lasting 2 2/3 innings.

Ausua had allowed just five home runs in his previous 88 innings, but one of them was by Granberg in DBU’s 8-5 victory on March 10.

The four home runs in an inning matched DBU’s previous high in a game this season. The Patriots previously hit four home runs in four games — twice against Brown and once against Sam Houston State and Bradley.

Powell to start

Southern Miss right-hander Walker Powell, a redshirt sophomore from Fayetteville, will start for the Golden Eagles in today’s 2 p.m. game against Dallas Baptist.

It will be the 16th start for Powell (7-2, 3.53 ERA) this season.

“I know he’s probably excited and anxious to get out there, coming back home,” Southern Miss Coach Scott Berry said. “I have total confidence in Walker.

“I hope he doesn’t try to do more than he’s capable of doing just because of the atmosphere and the surroundings. If he stays within himself, he’ll do well.”

Freshman right-hander Luke Eldred (6-3, 3.08 ERA) will start for Dallas Baptist. Eldred has appeared in 13 games, including 11 starts, and has 36 strikeouts and 2 walks in 49 2/3 innings.

Blaine games

Arkansas is 13-3 in games started by ace right-hander Blaine Knight, including a run of six consecutive victories, five of them resulting in victories for Knight (11-0). Each of the Razorbacks’ losses in games started by the 6-3 junior from Bryant have been by one run.

The losses: 4-3 vs. Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, 3-2 against South Carolina at Baum Stadium, and 6-5 at Mississippi State.

Knight, a second-team All-SEC pick, was named second-team All-American by Baseball America and third team by Collegiate Baseball this week.

Hot Hog fans

Arkansas pitcher Blaine Knight wasn’t surprised by the announced crowd of 8,872 for the Razorbacks’ 10-2 victory over Oral Roberts on Friday afternoon in hot and humid conditions.

“Our fans love baseball here,” Knight said. “We love them and appreciate all their support. I think it’s just going to keep getting better as the weekend goes on.”

Granberg’s rake

Dallas Baptist right fielder Devlin Granberg went 4 for 5 on Saturday to improve to 7 of 9 (.778) at the regional and push his season average to .439.

The right-handed batter increased his season hit total to 107, tied for the most in Dallas Baptist history.

Granberg was hitting .206 as late as game 10 on March 4 before going on a tear, and is 100 of 210 (.476) since then.

“He’s such a steady guy, and he’s really mature,” DBU Coach Dan Heefner said. “He’s a veteran. Smartest guy we have on our team too, so we just knew he was going to keep plugging away. Things started to turn for him and he has not looked back over the last thee-quarters of the season.

“What makes him so tough, too, is he doesn’t really have a hole in his swing. He’s got power but he doesn’t try to hit for power, so he doesn’t cheat the balls. He waits a long time. He handles the entire strike zone really well because he does wait so long.

“He’s a really good off-speed hitter, but he’s so short he can get to the fastball as well. I think the biggest one is he’s got the best hand-eye coordination or barrel control of anyone I’ve ever had. He can just wait, wait, wait and then puts the barrel on it no matter where it’s at.”

Oral Roberts Coach Ryan Folmar said all teams are looking for a way to pitch Granberg because “nobody’s gotten him out.”

Granberg went 3 for 4 against Southern Miss, including 2 for 3 against first-team All-America pitcher Nick Sandlin.

“You watch the game last night and a first-team All-American had trouble getting him out,” Folmar said. “He’s a special player. … He handles the entire strike zone. He handles all the pitches. He sees the ball extremely well. You can’t get him off balance. He’s a special hitter. You don’t see guys have that kind of year very often.”