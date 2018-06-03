Dinner by the lake benefits Scott Plantation

The 20th Annual Scott Connections Spring Dinner was held May 20 on the grounds of Marlsgate Plantation in Scott.

The evening began with cocktails and a chance to bid on a variety of silent auction items. Dinner was under tents on the lawn overlooking Bearskin Lake and was catered by Woods Place of Camden. The menu included fried catfish, fried chicken strips and smoked pork with sides including hush puppies, coleslaw and rice. Guests also had a chance to tour Marlsgate, which is on the National Register of Historic Places and the private residence of Martha Ellen and Beau Talbot.

Funds raised at the dinner help to restore and maintain buildings at the Scott Plantation Settlement and provide education materials for schoolteachers, students and guests regarding Arkansas' plantation history.

High Profile on 06/03/2018