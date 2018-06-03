Give him a hand, folks

Home /
MAN OF THE HOUR
Junior Achievement of Arkansas gives executive leadership award
2018 Legacy Award
Jim Bailey was presented with the 2018 Legacy Award at a May 23 luncheon at the Wyndham Riverfront in North Little Rock.
The award, presented by Junior Achievement of Arkansas, recognizes Arkansans who have displayed exceptional leadership in supporting academic excellence. The award was established in 2008.
Bailey is a senior vice president at Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield.
The organization also presented the 2018 Nelson Summit Award to USAble Life. Julie Marshall, an executive vice president at the company, accepted the award.
Margaret and Ronnie Dedman served as co-chairmen of the event.
