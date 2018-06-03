Kimberly Nicole Lane - Aaron Dean Duvall

Kimberly Nicole Lane became the bride of Aaron Dean Duvall at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 26, at Gatlin Park in Conway. Officiating were the Revs. Dan Hauser of Christ Lutheran Church in Little Rock and Jack Harris of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Morrilton.

The bride is the daughter of Cheryl and Dr. Milton Lane of Little Rock. She is the granddaughter of the late Carol and Jim Francis of Little Rock, the late David Milton Lane of Fayetteville and the late Mable Lane of Little Rock.

Alma and Rick Duvall of Morrilton are the parents of the groom. He is the grandson of Wilma and the late Ray Duvall and the late Lorine and Herb Kordsmeier, all also of Morrilton.

Vows were exchanged under a large oak tree beside Tucker Creek. Music was by violinist Gustavo Fernandez.

The bride, given in marriage by her father, wore a sleeveless Mikado silk and tulle gown. The fitted silk bodice had a plunging V-neckline and deep V-back and the layered skirt of tulle extended from a satin belt at the waist to a chapel-length train. She wore a crown of white ranunculus and miniature carnations and carried a bouquet of white roses, white ranunculus and dahlias.

Maid of honor was Kelley Lane of Washington, twin sister of the bride, and matron of honor was Tiffany Coyle of Harrisburg, Pa., sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Kelsey Lyle of Little Rock; Kelsey Parsons of Fort Hood, Texas; Shelby Owens of Russellville; Melanie Mourot, sister of the groom; and Brittany Duvall, sister-in-law of the groom, both of Morrilton. They wore floral gowns of white roses on a blush background in a variety of styles and carried bouquets of white snapdragons, bupleurum, sword fern and lily grass.

Kyle Duvall of Morrilton was his brother's best man. Junior best man was Gabe Duvall of Conway, son of the groom. Groomsmen were Eric Kordsmeier of Dallas, uncle of the groom; Charlie Mourot of Morrilton; and Ryan Coyle of Harrisburg. Hudson Coyle of Harrisburg, nephew of the bride, and Adler Duvall of Morrilton, nephew of the groom, walked the couple's dog, Oakley, down the aisle.

An al fresco dinner party was held in the newlyweds' backyard after the ceremony. Long family-style tables draped with ivory cloths held bud vases with fresh-cut flowers. Music was by the Jeremy Shrader Band of Memphis with music for the first dance by the groom's cousins, vocalist Andrea McMahon and guitarist Tom McMahon.

The bride graduated with a bachelor's degree in English/creative writing from Hendrix College. The bride is chief executive officer of the Conductor in Conway, director of Global Entrepreneurship Week Arkansas, director of Startup Grind Central Arkansas and a Rotarian.

The bridegroom graduated summa cum laude from the University of Central Arkansas with a bachelor's degree in education. He is the dean of students, athletic director, head boys' basketball and baseball coach and an English teacher at Sacred Heart High School in Morrilton. He serves on the board of directors for the Arkansas Basketball Coaches' Association.

After a family trip to Seagrove, Fla., the couple will honeymoon in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. They will make their home in Conway.

High Profile on 06/03/2018