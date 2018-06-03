Home /
SALUTE TO THE MOTHERLAND
Main Street hosts second Africa Day
By Cary Jenkins
This article was published today at 2:40 a.m.
PHOTO BY CARY JENKINS
The second annual Africa Day Fest was held May 26 at Bernice Garden and along several blocks of South Main Street. The family friendly event was a celebration of African culture.
During the day, festivalgoers could enjoy music, food and dance performances, join a large drum circle, listen to a storyteller and participate in children's activities. Booths in the garden and along the street sold a variety of items including artwork, books and jewelry by local artists, colorful clothing, locally made food and the official festival T-shirt designed by local artist Ariston Jacks. The event was free to the public.
Benito Lubazibwa, originally from Tanzania, oversaw the event hosted by Afrika House.
High Profile on 06/03/2018
Print Headline: Main Street hosts second Africa Day
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Main Street hosts second Africa Day
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.