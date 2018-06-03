Main Street hosts second Africa Day

The second annual Africa Day Fest was held May 26 at Bernice Garden and along several blocks of South Main Street. The family friendly event was a celebration of African culture.

During the day, festivalgoers could enjoy music, food and dance performances, join a large drum circle, listen to a storyteller and participate in children's activities. Booths in the garden and along the street sold a variety of items including artwork, books and jewelry by local artists, colorful clothing, locally made food and the official festival T-shirt designed by local artist Ariston Jacks. The event was free to the public.

Benito Lubazibwa, originally from Tanzania, oversaw the event hosted by Afrika House.

