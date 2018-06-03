Mattis raps China over islands

SINGAPORE -- U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis harshly criticized the Chinese government on Saturday for its continuing militarization of a string of islands in the South China Sea, calling the new presence of advanced military equipment and missiles there a flagrant show of military power.

"Despite China's claims to the contrary, the placement of these weapons systems is tied directly to military use for the purposes of intimidation and coercion," Mattis said during a speech Saturday at the annual Shangri-La Dialogue, a regional security conference.

Mattis recently disinvited the Chinese military from a large, multinational naval exercise this summer due in part to China's positioning of those weapons, including anti-ship and surface-to-air missiles, on the Spratly Islands.

China's activities, Mattis said, are "in stark contrast to the openness our strategy promotes," calling into question "China's broader goals."

Mattis' remarks come as the United States tries to navigate increased tensions with Beijing, even as President Donald Trump's administration seeks Chinese help in curbing North Korea's nuclear ambitions.

The Chinese military participated in the multinational exercise, called the Rim of the Pacific, in 2014 and 2016. Mattis called the move to withdraw the invitation an "initial response," without specifying what additional moves the United States might be considering. He added that he was open to cooperation with China "wherever possible."

"The U.S. will continue to pursue a constructive, results-oriented relationship with China," Mattis said, "competing vigorously where we must."

Last Sunday, two U.S. warships sailed within 12 miles of islands in the South China Sea in an attempt to assert the U.S. stance on freedom of navigation in international waters. China has laid claim to most of the South China Sea, in defiance of international norms.

In an exchange with Mattis, Senior Colonel Zhao Xiaozhuo, deputy director of the Center on China-U.S. Defense Relations in the China's Academy of Military Science, said sending warships into Chinese territorial waters was a violation of the country's law. Beijing sees U.S. actions as an attempt at containment.

"Mattis' speech was negative," Zhao said in an interview afterward. "If China's islands and reefs are continuously threatened by activities under the name of so-called freedom of navigation, China will eventually station troops on these reefs."

The U.S. defense secretary refuted Zhao's claim that freedom of navigation operations were militarizing the waters, which were international. That stance was endorsed by a 2015 international tribunal decision that China has ignored.

"We did not do freedom of navigation for America alone," Mattis said. "We do freedom of navigation, give freedom for all nations, large and small, that need to transit those waters for their own prosperity and they have every reason to do so."

Mattis tried to reassure allies in the region that the United States was committed to handling China's rapid expansion and the threat from North Korea.

"We are focused on modernizing our alliance with both the Republic of Korea and Japan, transforming these critical alliances to meet the challenges of the 21st century," Mattis said, using South Korea's formal name.

He also said the United States would continue to support Taiwan, the self-governing island that China claims as its territory, with military and other assistance.

"We have seen those who wanted to dominate the region come and go, and we have been with you," Mattis said. "It's not based on which party is in power."

The Philippines has already sought accommodation with China, rather than contest its claims. But Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas and chairman of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee, told reporters that he believes attitudes to China in the region are hardening.

"It's clear to me from the conversations I've had, not just the past week but beyond, that China's actions are increasingly alienating many countries because they threaten the ability of countries to determine their own future, to provide for their people," Thornberry said. "I think the larger trend is that countries are coming together to say this is unacceptable."

Information for this article was contributed by Thomas Gibbons-Neff of The New York Times; and by Marc Champion and Keith Zhai of Bloomberg News.

