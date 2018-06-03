Home /
The Recruiting Guy
Razorback Night Camp 1 Updates
By Richard Davenport , Dudley E. Dawson
This article was published today at 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas football coach Chad Morris will conduct his staff's first on-campus camp today starting at 5 pm. Updates will be posted throughout the evening.
The Razorback Night Camp 1 will feature grades 9-12 for the upcoming school year. Some of the prospects expected to take part include Hazen junior tight end-defensive end Blayne Toll, 6-5, 235, junior tight end-linebacker Bryant Burns, 6-3, 210 of Ozark, sophomore tight end Eric Outley, 6-4, 235 of Little Rock Parkview and junior athlete Jabari Small, 5-10, 170 of Memphis, Tenn., Briarcrest.
Others taking part will be sophomore linebackers and brother Jai, 6-1, 215 and Jalen Jones, 5-10, 195 of South Oakcliff High School in Dallas along with junior offensive lineman Garrett Hayes, 6-4, 280 and tight end-defensive end Rowdy Godwin, 6-6, 225 of Athen, Texas.
Jai and Jalen's dad is former Hog linebacker J.J. Jones. Jai has offers from Texas A&M, Baylor and others.
Highly recruited junior offensive lineman Omari Thomas, 6-4, 305 of Memphis (Tenn.) Briarcrest will be making an unofficial visit today while outside linebacker Zach Zimos, 6-4, 215, 4.59 of Fort Bend Travis High School in Texas and running back Aaron Young, 5-10, 195, of Coatesville, Pa.,will be starting their official visits today.
Registration begins at 4 today. The camp is expected to end about 9 p.m.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Razorback Night Camp 1 Updates
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.