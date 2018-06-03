Subscribe Register Login
Sunday, June 03, 2018

Razorback Night Camp 1 Updates

By Richard Davenport , Dudley E. Dawson

This article was published today at 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas’ Chad Morris is one of five new SEC football coaches who have completed their first set of spring drills with their new teams. Morris said he is well aware of the challenges the conference presents. “I can’t control the other teams,” Morris said. “What I can control is the Arkansas Razorbacks.”

PHOTO BY BEN GOFF

Arkansas football coach Chad Morris will conduct his staff's first on-campus camp today starting at 5 pm. Updates will be posted throughout the evening.

The Razorback Night Camp 1 will feature grades 9-12 for the upcoming school year. Some of the prospects expected to take part include Hazen junior tight end-defensive end Blayne Toll, 6-5, 235, junior tight end-linebacker Bryant Burns, 6-3, 210 of Ozark, sophomore tight end Eric Outley, 6-4, 235 of Little Rock Parkview and junior athlete Jabari Small, 5-10, 170 of Memphis, Tenn., Briarcrest.

Others taking part will be sophomore linebackers and brother Jai, 6-1, 215 and Jalen Jones, 5-10, 195 of South Oakcliff High School in Dallas along with junior offensive lineman Garrett Hayes, 6-4, 280 and tight end-defensive end Rowdy Godwin, 6-6, 225 of Athen, Texas.

Jai and Jalen's dad is former Hog linebacker J.J. Jones. Jai has offers from Texas A&M, Baylor and others.

Highly recruited junior offensive lineman Omari Thomas, 6-4, 305 of Memphis (Tenn.) Briarcrest will be making an unofficial visit today while outside linebacker Zach Zimos, 6-4, 215, 4.59 of Fort Bend Travis High School in Texas and running back Aaron Young, 5-10, 195, of Coatesville, Pa.,will be starting their official visits today.

Registration begins at 4 today. The camp is expected to end about 9 p.m.

