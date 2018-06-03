Razorback Night Camp 1 Updates

Arkansas football coach Chad Morris will conduct his staff's first on-campus camp today starting at 5 pm. Updates will be posted throughout the evening.

The Razorback Night Camp 1 will feature grades 9-12 for the upcoming school year. Some of the prospects expected to take part include Hazen junior tight end-defensive end Blayne Toll, 6-5, 235, junior tight end-linebacker Bryant Burns, 6-3, 210 of Ozark, sophomore tight end Eric Outley, 6-4, 235 of Little Rock Parkview and junior athlete Jabari Small, 5-10, 170 of Memphis, Tenn., Briarcrest.

Others taking part will be sophomore linebackers and brother Jai, 6-1, 215 and Jalen Jones, 5-10, 195 of South Oakcliff High School in Dallas along with junior offensive lineman Garrett Hayes, 6-4, 280 and tight end-defensive end Rowdy Godwin, 6-6, 225 of Athen, Texas.

Jai and Jalen's dad is former Hog linebacker J.J. Jones. Jai has offers from Texas A&M, Baylor and others.

Highly recruited junior offensive lineman Omari Thomas, 6-4, 305 of Memphis (Tenn.) Briarcrest will be making an unofficial visit today while outside linebacker Zach Zimos, 6-4, 215, 4.59 of Fort Bend Travis High School in Texas and running back Aaron Young, 5-10, 195, of Coatesville, Pa.,will be starting their official visits today.

Registration begins at 4 today. The camp is expected to end about 9 p.m.