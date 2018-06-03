Subscribe Register Login
Sunday, June 03, 2018, 2:56 a.m.

JAZZY NIGHT

Scholarship soiree

Jazz & Julep fundraiser honors Brooks Gibson Wolfe, her scholarship fund

By Rachel O'Neal

This article was published today at 2:44 a.m.

Jazz & Julep event

Brooks Gibson Wolfe was honored May 24 at Jazz & Julep, the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's Development Council of the Audiology and Speech Pathology Department's signature event.

A native Arkansan, Wolfe has a doctorate in audiology from the University of Florida. She was the infant hearing supervisor at the Arkansas Department of Health and has been the senior audiologist at the Arkansas School for the Deaf for the last 24 years.

The event, held at the Clinton Presidential Center, is in its ninth year. It included music by Mojo de Jazz and a live auction. Proceeds will benefit the Dr. Brooks Gibson Wolfe Scholarship at UALR.

Print Headline: Scholarship soiree

