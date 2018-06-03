67-year-old, 21-year-old drivers killed in separate wrecks on state roads

Two people died in separate crashes on state roadways Friday, according to preliminary reports from the Arkansas State Police.

A Missouri man died Friday afternoon after his vehicle left Interstate 40 and went off a bridge near Forrest City, authorities said.

Norman Arbogast, 67, of St. Louis was eastbound on I-40 in St. Francis County about 12:15 p.m. when he left the roadway and entered the median near the 244 mile marker, according to a state police report.

His 2012 Fiat then went off a bridge and came to rest on Arkansas 50, according to the report.

Arbogast was killed. No other injuries were reported.

A 21-year-old Arkansan died Friday night after he drove off the road and hit a tree in Texarkana, state police said.

Hunter Cole Suggitt was eastbound on East 50th Street just before 11 p.m. when the 2016 Hyundai Sonata he was driving left the road near Pinecrest Circle and hit a tree, according to a state police report.

The Texarkana resident was killed in the crash. No other injuries were reported.

The weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of both crashes, state police said.

Metro on 06/03/2018