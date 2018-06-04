3 former Razorbacks on ballot for College Football Hall of Fame

— Three former Arkansas players are on the ballot for the 2019 College Football Hall of Fame.

Darren McFadden, Dan Hampton and the late Brandon Burlsworth are among the 76 former Division I players on the ballot. Other notables include former Heisman Trophy winners Eric Crouch, Carson Palmer and the late Rashaan Salaam, as well as players who went on to have notable professional career such as Eric Dickerson, Ray Lewis and Marvin Harrison.

Hampton, a Jacksonville native who played defensive tackle at Arkansas from 1975-78, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2002 after a lengthy career with the Chicago Bears that included a Super Bowl championship.

During his career at Arkansas, Hampton recorded 237 tackles, including 32 for lost yards. As a senior in 1978 he had 18 tackles for loss and was named the Southwest Conference defensive player of the year.

McFadden, a Little Rock native who was a two-time Heisman Trophy runner-up and two-time Doak Walker Award winner as the nation's best running back, played three seasons at Arkansas from 2005-07.

In 2007, McFadden set Arkansas' single-season record with 1,830 rushing yards, eclipsing his own record of 1,647 from the year before. He rushed for 4,170 yards during his career and accounted for 51 career touchdowns rushing, passing, receiving and returning kickoffs.

He left Arkansas with one year of eligibility remaining and was the No. 4 selection of the Oakland Raiders in the 2008 NFL Draft. He played 10 professional seasons with the Raiders and Dallas Cowboys before retiring last November.

Burlsworth, a Harrison native who began his career as a walk-on, became an All-American offensive guard as a senior in 1998. The Burlsworth Trophy, which recognizes college football's best player who began his career as a walk-on, has been presented annually since 2010.

Burlsworth was killed in a car crash in April 1999, 11 days after he was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts. His life story has been depicted in Jeff Kinley's 2001 book Through the Eyes of a Champion: The Brandon Burlswoth Story and in the 2016 motion picture Greater.

Arkansas has 15 former players or coaches in the College Football Hall of Fame, which is located in Atlanta. The 2019 class will be announced on Jan. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif., the site of the College Football Playoff National Championship.